Choose a provider Before you start the wire transfer process, you need to choose a provider to handle your transfer. You can go directly through your bank, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FTC), or use another money transfer service, like Western Union or Moneygram. Regardless of which you choose, transfers can take anywhere between a few minutes to a few business days, depending on the size and destination of the transfer. Generally, domestic wire transfers are processed on the same business day, while international transfers are the ones that take a little longer, according to Wells Fargo. Gather the information After deciding on a provider for the wire transfer, gather all the information it'll require to make the transfer. In addition to the funds themselves, the FTC explains that you'll likely need the following information: Your government-issued ID or online bank account access

Your bank account number

Recipient's full name and address

Recipient's bank account number

Recipient's ABA number (wire transfer routing number) for domestic transfers; SWIFT code for international transfers

Name and address of recipient's bank These requirements may vary from bank to bank and may depend on the delivery method. Since wire transfers typically can't be reversed, to be extra safe, it's recommended to confirm your recipient's account details over the phone. Also, double-check that you're using the correct routing number — banks have separate routing numbers for wire transfers and ACH transfers (i.e. direct deposits from your employer), according to Stripe.

What is a routing number? A routing number is a nine-digit code that identifies the financial institution where your account is held. You can find this number on the lower left corner of your checks, bank statements or your online account dashboard, according to the Treasury Financial Experience.

Send the funds The final step is to initiate the wire transfer. You can do this in person if you use a brick-and-mortar bank, over the phone or online using the bank's website or mobile app, according to Chase Bank. The recipient will receive the money directly into their account or through another delivery method specified when you authorize the transfer. Once a wire transfer is initiated, it generally cannot be canceled or reversed, so confirm that all details are correct, according to Wells Fargo. After the wire has been sent, you'll receive a receipt confirming the transaction details. It's important to keep this in case any issues arise so that you have proof that the transfer went through, according to the money transfer service Wise.

Wire transfer fees

Regardless of whether you're receiving or sending money, there are often fees associated with wiring money. Wire transfer fees vary depending on whether the transfer is incoming or outgoing, and whether the transfer is domestic or international. At most major banks, these fees range between $0 and $50, but they vary based on the account you have. Generally, reduced or waived wire fees are offered to customers with premium checking accounts or those with larger account balances, according to Experian. For example, Bank of America usually charges $15 for incoming domestic wires with checking accounts like Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking®. However, that fee is waived for Preferred Rewards clients (requires a minimum three-month combined average daily balance of $20,000 in qualifying Bank of America deposit accounts and/or Merrill® investment accounts).

Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking® Learn More Monthly maintenance fee $12, with options to waive

Minimum deposit to open $100

Minimum balance $1,500 daily balance to avoid monthly maintenance fee

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) None

Free ATM network 16,000 Bank of America ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement None

Overdraft fee $10 per item (max 2 per day)

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply. Bank of America is a Member FDIC.

Similarly, standard Chase checking customers, such as those with the Chase Total Checking® account, can be charged up to $50 for wire transfers, but there are no wire fees with Chase Sapphire℠ Checking and Chase Private Client Checking℠.

Chase Total Checking® Learn More On Chase's secure site Annual Percentage Yield (APY) None

Minimum balance $1,500 daily balance to avoid monthly maintenance fee

Monthly fee $12, with options to waive

Free ATM network More than 15,000 Chase ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement None

Overdraft fee $34

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply.

Here's a quick overview of the wire transfer fees at some of the major banks. Check your bank or transfer service provider's website for more detailed information on transfer fees.

Major bank wire transfer fees Bank Incoming domestic transfer fee Incoming international wire transfer fee Outgoing domestic transfer fee Outgoing international wire transfer fee Bank of America $15 (fee waived for Preferred Rewards Platinum and Platinum Honors members) $15 $30 (Preferred Rewards Diamond members qualify for up to two international transfer fee waivers; Diamond Honors tier members qualify for unlimited waivers) $45 Capital One $15 (fee waived for all account types except Essential Checking, High-Yield Checking and Essential Savings) $15 $30 $40 Chase $0 to $15, depending on the account and how the transfer was sent $0 to $15, depending on the account and how the transfer was sent $0 to $35, depending on the account and how the transfer was sent $0 to $50, depending on the account, how the transfer was sent, the currency and transfer amount Citi $0 to $15, depending on account $0 to $15, depending on account $0 to $25, depending on account $0 to $35, depending on account PNC Bank $15 $15 $25 to $30 $5 if in foreign currency; $40 if in U.S. dollars; $50 if in person or by phone TD Bank $15 (fee reimbursed for Beyond Checking customers) $15 (fee reimbursed for Beyond Checking customers) $30 (Beyond Checking customers receive one outgoing wire transfer fee waiver per month) $50 (Beyond Checking customers receive one outgoing wire transfer fee waiver per month) US Bank $20 $25 $30 $50 Wells Fargo $15 (fee waived for certain account types) $15 (fee waived for certain account types) $25 to $40 $25 to $40 ($0 if wire is in foreign currency)



Wire transfer fees can be costly if used for small transactions like paying a friend back for dinner or splitting a taxi ride, according to Credit Karma. If you need to send a relatively small amount of money domestically to someone you trust, consider using a peer-to-peer payment app like Venmo or Zelle. Transfers using these apps typically occur in minutes and are usually free when sending funds from a bank account.

Venmo Learn More On Venmo's secure site Cost No charge for sending money from a linked bank account, debit card or your Venmo account; a 3% fee for sending money using a linked credit card

Transfer speed Instant transfer to Venmo balance; 1 to 3 business days for direct deposit (free) or instant transfer to your bank account for 1% fee ($10 max)

Standout features Links to popular apps; social features to interact with your friends' payments (including stickers and emojis); Venmo debit and credit cards

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Only available in the U.S. and only compatible with U.S.-based bank accounts and phone numbers; compatible with iOS & Android

Security features Multi-factor authentication when signing in; QR code readers to make sure you link to the correct user account before you send money Terms apply.

Zelle Learn More On Zelle's secure site Cost Free (but check with your bank to ensure it doesn't charge an additional fee)

Transfer speed Instant: transactions typically occur in minutes when the recipient's email address or U.S. mobile number is already enrolled with Zelle

Standout features No need to download an extra app; Zelle is already included with most mobile banking apps

Links to accounts Yes, to U.S. bank accounts

Availability iOS and Android; must have U.S. bank account linked to an email address or compatible U.S. phone number

Security features The Zelle app uses authentication and monitoring features to make your payments more secure Terms apply.

Avoiding wire transfer scams

Bottom line

Whether you're putting a down payment on a new home or sending a significant amount of money to support a child away at college, wire transfers are a secure way to move money swiftly. Wire transfer fees can sometimes be costly, so if you frequently make wire transfers, try to find an account that waives these fees. Also, double-check all wire transfers to ensure the information is correct and authentic as transfers are usually final.

