The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card is offering 5 free nights as its new welcome bonus

Chase launched a new welcome bonus for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card on Thursday, allowing new cardholders to earn five free nights after meeting the minimum-spend requirements, in this case, spending $5,000 within the first three months of card membership. In addition to the bonus — which is pretty lucrative considering each free night is valued at up to 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points — the card comes with solid benefits to enhance your hotel stay. Below, Select outlines the new limited-time welcome bonus and everything else you need to know about the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card.

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card's limited-time welcome bonus

As part of a new welcome bonus offer, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card is currently offering new cardholders five free nights — that's instead of the usual three — with each night being eligible for a redemption of up to 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points, after you spend $5,000 within the first three months of opening your account. That means this bonus can be worth up to a whopping 250,000 Marriott points if maximized correctly. If you value Marriott Bonvoy points at 0.8 cents per point (a standard valuation by many award travel bloggers) that's potentially $2,000 in value towards Marriott hotel stays. You can book many mid-range hotels, and even some luxury Marriott properties, with the 50,000-point certificates. For spending on the card, cardholders can also earn: Up to 17X points per dollar at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties — that's 6X points per dollar at more than 7,900 branded hotels and resorts, up to 10X points per dollar just for being a member of Marriott Bonvoy and 1X point per dollar just for having Silver Elite Status, another cardholder perk

3X points per dollar for the first $6,000 you spend at grocery stores, gas stations and on dining each year

2X points per dollar for all other purchases In addition to those spending categories, the card also delivers solid value with the following benefits: The ability to earn one Elite Night Credit toward elite status for every $5,000 you spend with the card, and 15 Elite Night Credits toward the next level of elite status per year

Complimentary Silver Elite Status through Marriott Bonvoy and the opportunity to earn Gold Elite Status after spending $35,000 each year

One Free Night Award each year after your account anniversary, which you can use to redeem a one-night stay of up to 35,000 Marriott Bonvoy points

Complimentary premium Wi-Fi when you stay at Marriott Bonvoy properties

Baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, trip delay reimbursement and purchase protection when you pay for travel and other large purchases with the card

Complimentary access to 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge Service

No foreign transaction fees for using the card abroad While the card carries a modest $95 annual fee, the value of the welcome bonus and the ongoing perks and benefits easily justifies the cost.

Eligibility for the new welcome bonus

For those who enjoy earning multiple welcome bonuses from credit cards, it's important to remember the eligibility rules put in place by credit card issuers to ensure consumers aren't reapplying for cards simply to earn their respective bonuses. If you fall into any of these categories, you won't be able to earn the new welcome bonus: Current cardholders (or if you were a previous cardmember within the last 30 days) of the Marriott Bonvoy American Express® Card

Current or previous cardholders of either the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card or the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, who have received a new cardmember bonus or upgrade bonus in the last 24 months.

Those who applied and were approved for the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card or the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card in the last 90 days

Other available Marriott Bonvoy credit card bonuses

If you already have the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, or are currently in the market for a hotel rewards credit card with different benefits, there are a number of additional Marriott Bonvoy credit cards to consider. Here's a look at their welcome bonus offerings: Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card new bonus available The Bonvoy Bold Credit Card is also offering a raised welcome bonus as well. The Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card is a solid pick for consumers seeking a travel rewards credit card with no annual fee. The new welcome bonus offers 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending at least $2,000 within the first three months of opening your account. If you value Marriott Bonvoy points at 0.8 cents per point, that's $480 in value with no annual fee — making it a great deal for travelers who don't want to cough up any cash.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card is a great hotel credit card for travelers who regularly stay at Marriott properties. Once approved for the card, you can earn 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after you spend at least $3,000 within your first three months of card membership.

Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card The Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card is a great pick for business owners who want to earn rewards for free hotel nights. The current welcome bonus mirrors the Brilliant card's, offering 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after you spend at least $3,000 within the first three months of account opening.

Bottom line

