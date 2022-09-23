Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Card relaunches with a large welcome bonus and a slew of new benefits — and a higher annual fee

Here's what you need to know about the new benefits, along with the other features already included on the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant card.

But it didn't stop there. Marriott is also making significant changes to its top-tier Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card , including enhancing existing benefits, adding new benefits and increasing its annual fee. Plus, it's offering a limited-time welcome bonus of up to 150,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in eligible purchases on the card in the first three months.

The changes to the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card are major. Put simply, Marriott's most premium credit card is getting more premium.

Annual hotel credit shifts to dining

The card's first change was announced in July, and it's that the up to $300 Marriott Bonvoy hotel statement credit is being swapped for a dining credit that can be redeemed at any eligible restaurant worldwide. Although it still adds up to the same total, you'll now only be reimbursed up to $25 per month over the course of 12 months, as opposed to being able to redeem the entire credit at once. Overall, this should give cardholders greater flexibility as they're not locked into Marriott purchases to earn the statement credit. However, you'll have to make sure you're putting at least $25 a month worth of dining purchases on the card to ensure you're getting maximum value.

Free night award becomes more valuable

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant card previously offered an annual free night award worth up to 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Now, the award can be used towards rooms costing up to 85,000 points, potentially allowing you to book higher-end hotels.

Improvements to elite status benefits

Cardholders now get Platinum Elite status instead of Gold Elite status, unlocking perks like free breakfast at some brands and upgrades to suites. Additionally, those chasing a higher tier of status now get 25 Elite Night Credits each year instead of 15.

Opportunity to earn choice benefits

Along with the enhancements listed, the card is introducing the opportunity to earn an "Annual Card Choice Award" by spending $60,000 on the card in a calendar year (starting January 2023). You'll have the choice of five suite night awards, an additional free night award (worth up to 85,000 points) or $750 off a bed from Marriott Bonvoy® Boutiques.

New welcome offer

To celebrate the refresh, now through Jan. 11, 2023, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card will offer new cardmembers an elevated welcome bonus of 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after they spend $5,000 in eligible purchases on the card in the first three months.

Higher annual fee

As you might expect, the new benefits come at a cost. The annual fee on this card is now $650 (see rates and fees), up from $450. If you opened your card before Sept. 22, 2022, the new annual fee will take effect on your first renewal date on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

Still, the annual fee can be offset if you take full advantage of all the benefits, with the new or enhanced perks bolded:

Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite Status

One Free Night Award each year after Card renewal month that can be used for one night (redemption level at or under 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy points) at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy. Certain hotels have resort fees.

Up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year (up to $25 back per month) for dining purchases at restaurants worldwide

25 Elite Night Credits each calendar year to use toward achieving your next level of elite status

Up to $100 property credit when staying two nights or more at the Ritz-Carlton® or St. Regis® properties

Annual Earned Choice Award: Each calendar year (starting January 2023), after making $60K in purchases, Card Members can select an Earned Choice Award benefit

Airport lounge access with Priority Pass Select Membership (enrollment required)

Up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee

Various travel protections

Same earning rates

There are no changes to the card's earning rates: