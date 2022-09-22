Marriott debuts two new rewards credit cards, offers welcome bonuses of up to 125,000 points

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express Card

The new Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card is offering a welcome bonus of 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending $4,000 in eligible purchases on their card in the first three months. This elevated welcome bonus is available through Jan. 11, 2023. For ongoing spend, cardholders earn points at the following rates: 6X points at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties

4X points on up to $15,000 in combined purchases per year at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets

2X points on all other eligible purchases The card comes with a number of Marriott-focused benefits, including the following: 1,000 bonus points with each qualifying stay

Complimentary Gold Elite status

A Free Night Award (redeemable for a stay of up to 50,000 points) after making $15,000 in purchases per year

15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year to use toward achieving your next level of elite status It carries a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees) and does not charge foreign transaction fees, which makes it great for international travel.

Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 6X Marriott Bonvoy® bonus points on eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy; 4X Marriott Bonvoy points on up to $15,000 in combined purchases per year at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets (then 2X points); 2X Marriott Bonvoy Points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy® bonus points after they spend $4,000 in eligible purchases on their card within the first three months

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.74%-27.74%

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card

The welcome bonus for the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card is identical to the Bevy Card: Earn 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending $4,000 in eligible purchases on their card in the first three months. Although it will also be available into January 2023, there's no exact end date to this promotional bonus yet. The earning rates and benefits of the Bountiful Card are the same as the Bevy: 6X points at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties

4X points on up to $15,000 in combined purchases per year at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets

2X points on all other eligible purchases

1,000 bonus points with each qualifying stay

Complimentary Gold Elite status

A Free Night Award (redeemable for a stay of up to 50,000 points) after making $15,000 in purchases per year

15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year to use toward achieving your next level of elite status As a Visa Signature card, it offers a few additional perks: Baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, trip delay reimbursement and purchase protection when you pay for travel and other large purchases with the card

Complimentary access to 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge Service The card also has a $250 annual fee and doesn't charge foreign transaction fees.

Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card Learn More Information about the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 6X Marriott Bonvoy Points on purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy; 4X Marriott Bonvoy Points on up to $15,000 in combined purchases per year at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets; 2X Marriott Bonvoy Points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after they spend $4,000 in eligible purchases on their Card in the first three months

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.24% to 25.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who are these cards for?

The main difference between the new Bevy and Bountiful cards and Marriott's other cards are the benefits — and not the earning rates. After all, you can get the same 6X return on Marriott stays with both the mid-tier Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card ($95 per year) and the much pricier Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card ($650 per year, see rates and fees). Similarly, the new cards also offer 2X points on all other purchases like the other Marriott cards. The main difference is the 4X bonus points at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets — which is slightly higher than the 3X points on dining and flights booked directly with airlines offered by the Brilliant. Unfortunately you'll be capped to $15,000 in spend for the 4X categories. The lower-end Boundless Card confers entry-level Silver Elite status, while the more premium Brilliant Card provides upper-tier Platinum Elite status, making the Bevy and Bountiful cards ideal for the occasional traveler who only needs mid-level Gold Elite status. It's a bit odd, though, that the less-expensive Boundless card comes with an automatic free night award, while the Bevy and Bountiful have a spend requirement to earn it. Although the new cards' potential free night award is more valuable (worth up to 50,000 points vs 35,000 points), it would've been nice if they provided the free night award outright. The Bevy and Bountiful Cards' 1,000 bonus points on stays is a unique benefit not offered by any of the other cards, although not incredibly valuable, it's a nice-to-have.

How to maximize these cards

The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card from Chase are identical in their price tags and benefits, with the only difference being their issuers. So which card should you choose? Well, it depends on where you fall with these issuer's application rules. American Express 2-in-90 rule This Amex-focused rule means that you cannot sign up for more than two American Express credit cards within a 90-day period. The best way to check this is to reach out to American Express customer service and simply ask how many cards you've signed up for. Chase 5/24 rule Chase's 5/24 rule is a bit more encompassing of your entire credit activity. If you have been approved for more than five credit cards (from any issuer) in the last 24 months, you will be declined for any credit card from Chase. Additionally, there are limitations on who is eligible to earn the welcome bonuses if you currently have or had certain Marriott Bonvoy credit cards. These rules are in place to prevent people from signing up for too many cards within a short period of time. So if you regularly like applying for a new credit card, it makes more sense to sign up for the Bountiful Chase Card. And then if you really enjoy the card, you can then move on to the Bevy Amex Card.

Other Marriott Bonvoy credit cards

With the addition of the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful™ Card from Chase, there are now a whopping six Marriott Bonvoy cobranded credit cards to choose from. The other four cards offer a wide variety of features and benefits, so be sure to also check them out to see if they fit your needs:

Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn up to 14X total points for every $1 spent at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy ® hotels, 2X points on other travel purchases (from airfare to taxis and trains) and 1X point on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer! Earn 60,000 Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.24% - 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $6,000 spent in combined purchases each year on grocery stores, gas stations, and dining; 1 Elite Night Credit towards Elite Status for every $5,000 spent; earn up to 17X total points per $1 spent at over 7,000 hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Card, and 2X points for every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer! Earn 100,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.24% - 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy™ program, 3 points at Worldwide Restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2 points on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy® bonus points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases on the card within the first 3 months.

Annual Fee $650

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.74% - 27.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy ® program, 4X points for each dollar of eligible purchases at restaurants worldwide, at U.S. gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers and on U.S. purchases for shipping, 2X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Bonus Marriott Bonvoy Points after spending $4,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Offer expires 11/2/22.

Annual fee $125

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.74% - 27.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Bottom line

