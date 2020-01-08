Mastercard launches augmented reality app that brings card benefits to life

Mastercard announced a new augmented reality (AR) app today, January 8, that brings card benefits to life. Consumers with a credit card backed by Mastercard can see, explore and access their card benefits through a photo-realistic AR experience.
"By leveraging an intuitive AR design, cardholders can now easily find and fully explore their benefits that otherwise might have been overlooked," Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer at Mastercard, said in the press release.
App users will be transported to a 360-degree virtual environment, where a series of interactive portals brings their card benefits to life. Everything from Priceless experiences to safety and security benefits can be viewed via the app.
The app will be available in the app store (for iPhones) in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2020, with additional region and device availability coming later in the year.
Currently, Mastercard is the only card network with this capability — Visa, American Express and Discover don't offer a similar feature. Mastercard backs cards from Citi, Capital One and Bank of America.
2% cash back: 1% on all purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill
No current offer
$0
0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases
15.49% to 25.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
3%
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening
$95, waived the first year
0% for the first 12 months on purchases; N/A on balance transfers
16.24% to 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
This card doesn't offer cash back, miles or points.
No current offer
$0
0% for the first 18 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers made within 60 days of opening your account
14.49% to 24.49% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater.
3%
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Information about the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.