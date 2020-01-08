Skip Navigation
Mastercard launches augmented reality app that brings card benefits to life

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Consumer using the Mastercard augmented reality app to view experiences.
Mastercard

Mastercard announced a new augmented reality (AR) app today, January 8, that brings card benefits to life. Consumers with a credit card backed by Mastercard can see, explore and access their card benefits through a photo-realistic AR experience.

"By leveraging an intuitive AR design, cardholders can now easily find and fully explore their benefits that otherwise might have been overlooked," Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer at Mastercard, said in the press release.

App users will be transported to a 360-degree virtual environment, where a series of interactive portals brings their card benefits to life. Everything from Priceless experiences to safety and security benefits can be viewed via the app.

How the Mastercard AR Card Benefits Experience app works

  • Upon launching the app, cardholders will be prompted to scan their Mastercard to start the session.
  • Using their phone to scan the area around them, cardholders will see three portals, each one representing a different category: experiences, everyday value and peace of mind.
  • To explore a benefit area, cardholders can tap the related portal to launch a fully immersive 360-degree experience which brings that category to life. For example, peace of mind is represented by a spa and everyday value is a stylish home.
  • After clicking the portal, cardholders can use their phone to look around the virtual room and discover their benefits, which are each represented by a relevant item. Tapping on a set of golf clubs prompts a pop-up screen where a user can learn about and access the Priceless Golf benefits.

The app will be available in the app store (for iPhones) in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2020, with additional region and device availability coming later in the year.

Currently, Mastercard is the only card network with this capability — Visa, American Express and Discover don't offer a similar feature. Mastercard backs cards from Citi, Capital One and Bank of America.

Mastercard credit cards

Citi® Double Cash Card

Citi® Double Cash Card
  • Rewards

    2% cash back: 1% on all purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

  • Welcome bonus

    No current offer

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

  • Regular APR

    15.49% to 25.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

  • Terms apply.

Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card
  • Rewards

    4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $95, waived the first year

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 12 months on purchases; N/A on balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    16.24% to 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

  • Terms apply.

Information about the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

BankAmericard® credit card

BankAmericard® credit card
  • Rewards

    This card doesn't offer cash back, miles or points.

  • Welcome bonus

    No current offer

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 18 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers made within 60 days of opening your account

  • Regular APR

    14.49% to 24.49% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater.

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

  • Terms apply.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.