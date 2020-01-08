Mastercard launches augmented reality app that brings card benefits to life

Mastercard announced a new augmented reality (AR) app today, January 8, that brings card benefits to life. Consumers with a credit card backed by Mastercard can see, explore and access their card benefits through a photo-realistic AR experience.

"By leveraging an intuitive AR design, cardholders can now easily find and fully explore their benefits that otherwise might have been overlooked," Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer at Mastercard, said in the press release.

App users will be transported to a 360-degree virtual environment, where a series of interactive portals brings their card benefits to life. Everything from Priceless experiences to safety and security benefits can be viewed via the app.