Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Upstart Personal Loans
Learn More
Terms Apply
Upstart Personal Loans
Great for those with fair credit - borrow up to $50K with no early payoff fees
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn MoreTerms Apply
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$300 statement credit welcome offer after meeting spending requirements
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card
Learn MoreTerms Apply
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card
One of the longest intro APR offers plus, no annual fee
LendingPoint Personal Loans
Learn More
Terms Apply
LendingPoint Personal Loans
Offers next-day funding for qualified borrowers with fair credit
Discover it® Miles
Learn MoreTerms Apply
Discover it® Miles
Discover matches all the Miles you've earned at the end of your first year
Select is editorially independent. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Resources

3 ways to spring clean your finances this season

Two personal finance experts offer advice on how to tidy up your money before summer arrives.

Sri Taylor@www.linkedin.com/in/sri-taylor@twitter.com/srimtaylor
Share
NicolasMcComber | E+ | Getty Images
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Nothing calls for a better time to get organized as the spring cleaning season. The rainy weather marks for a good opportunity to have a cozy day inside, tidy up your home or clean out your closet.

It also serves as an opportunity to take a good look at your finances. With the end of winter and paying off holiday expenses, and the anticipation of warmer weather and summer travels, you're in the middle of getting your money in order.

Below, personal finance experts weigh in on three ways to clean up your personal finances this season.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter!

Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

1. Tidy up your taxes

With the tax deadline always falling in April, springtime also means tax season. Now's the time to decide what you'll do to tie a bow on taxes and put them behind you until next year.

If you're prepping to pay a tax bill, determine how you'll cover the cost (paper check, credit, debit or an IRS payment plan) and, if you're waiting to receive a tax refund, determine how you'll use that windfall of cash.

"Consumers should be thinking about what they would like to do with their tax refunds if they got one — whether that is putting it toward a savings goal or building an emergency fund," Sasha Grabenstetter, an accredited financial counselor at eMoney Advisor, tells Select. "Once they receive a refund — or don't — they should determine how much tax is coming out of their paycheck and consider resubmitting their W-4 form to make changes for the 2022 tax year."

And if you haven't yet filed your taxes, you'll need to jump on it as the April 18 deadline is quickly approaching. Tax software like TurboTax®, H&R Block®, Credit Karma Tax and TaxSlayer® can help you file your state and federal returns quickly and accurately while still maximizing your deductions to get a bigger tax refund.

While you're at it, avoid the scramble of prepping tax documents next year by creating a "tax toolkit" now where everything is centralized in one place, suggests Marsha Barnes, a certified financial social worker and founder of The Finance Bar.

TurboTax

Learn More
On TurboTax's secure site

  • Cost

    Costs may vary depending on the plan selected

  • Free version

    Yes (for simple returns** only)

  • Mobile app

    Yes

  • Live support

    Yes, costs extra

  • Better Business Bureau rating

    A+

Terms apply.

2. Declutter your debt

In the spirit of cleaning up, there's one thing we know that can make things messy pretty quickly: ballooning debt.

Now's the time to organize your debts in order of how you want to pay them off.

"Choose the debt with the lowest balance, highest interest rate or the one that provides you with the most angst," Barnes says. "There are no perfect rules of where to start. Begin with the desire to boost your financial confidence."

No matter which debt you choose to pay off first (or work toward paying off first), make sure your next step is having a plan to pay for the other debt loads that remain. For example, say you have both outstanding credit card balances and student loans. A smart move would be to pay off the credit card debt as soon as possible since credit cards have much higher interest rates, but then have a plan in place for eventually moving onto your student loan repayment — especially as the freeze on federal student loans is slated to end May 1.

In your planning borrowers should earmark funds for student loans to ensure they can make payments when the freeze ends, Grabenstetter recommends. You may want to consider utilizing a student loan repayment app like Chipper that rounds up users' everyday spare change to consistently chip away at their student loan debt.

3. Groom your summer budget

As summer inches closer, you're likely prepping a much-needed vacation away, plus any other sunny weather activities.

Instead of waiting for June to roll around, prepare your summer budget a season in advance to help you get the most bang for your buck.

"Allocate more funds toward these goals in the months ahead so you won't have to miss out because your spending doesn't allow for it," Grabenstetter says. She even suggests budgeting for the smaller things that you end up buying, such as sunscreen, bug spray, snacks, sunglasses and beach towels.

And when it comes to making these purchases, use a credit card that either gives you cash back or travel rewards for your spending. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® does both, offering cardholders 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards® (where you can redeem for cash back, travel, gift cards and more), 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery service) and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    14.99% to 23.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Barnes adds that eager summer vacationers can also try value-based spending this upcoming season, using the first month of spring to brainstorm their summer desires.

"Write these items or experiences down on a sheet of paper with the approximate costs beside them," she explains. "In priority order, plug your top one to three experiences in your budget. Do your best to avoid forcing them to fit. The overall goal of budgeting is to provide guardrails, or financial safety, around your money and your habits."

Bottom line

This spring, tidy up your finances by making sure your tax duties are taken care of, your debt is organized for repayment and your summer travels are budgeted for in advance.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal financetech and toolswellness and more, and follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest