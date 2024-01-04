What are junk fees and how can you avoid them?

Junk fees are hidden or unexpected charges attached to goods and services that are typically not revealed until it's time to pay. They can show up as an overdraft fee on a bank account, a service fee when you buy concert tickets, a resort fee at a hotel or as a convenience charge when selecting your airline seat ahead of time. Federal agencies have made efforts to limit these "bogus" fees: The Federal Trade Commission proposed regulations banning them in October 2023 and is asking the public for comment on this proposal through Jan. 8. "These junk fees now cost Americans tens of billions of dollars per year — money that corporations are extracting from working families just because they can," FTC Chair Lina Khan said in the October 2023 FTC press release. You don't have to wait for the government to act to get a grip on these surprise charges. Here's what you can do to avoid junk fees.

Choose the right bank account

If you don't have enough funds in the bank to cover a transaction, you may be charged a fee. While they're still common in the industry, a growing number of banks have eliminated overdraft fees. One of our top picks in this category, Capital One 360 Checking®, also has no insufficient funds or monthly maintenance fees and there are no minimum deposit or balance requirements.

Capital One 360 Checking® Learn More Capital One Bank is a Member FDIC. Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.10%

Free ATM network 70,000+ Capital One®, MoneyPass and Allpoint® ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement None

Overdraft fee $0

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply.

The Ally Bank Spending Account doesn't have overdraft or monthly maintenance fees, either, and doesn't require a minimum deposit or balance. Ally is an online-only bank but members have access to a vast network of free ATMs and can get reimbursed up to $10 a month for out-of-network ATM charges.

Ally Bank Spending Account Learn More Ally Bank is a Member FDIC. Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.10% less than $15,000 minimum daily balance; 0.25% over $15,000 minimum daily balance

Free ATM network 43,000+ Allpoint® ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement Up to $10 per statement cycle

Overdraft fee $0

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply.



If you're looking for a higher return, CNBC Select suggests the Wealthfront Cash Account, which also has no overdraft or account fees. The company's robo-advisor lets account holders earn 5.00% APY on all account balances — which is competitive with what high-yield savings accounts offer.

Wealthfront Cash Account Learn More Monthly maintenance fee None

Minimum deposit to open $1

Minimum balance None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 5.00% APY

Free ATM network 19,000 free ATMs through Allpoint.

ATM fee reimbursement None reimbursement for ATMs outside of the network

Overdraft fee None

Mobile check deposit Available with the Wealthfront App Terms apply.

Do your homework before booking hotels and flights

While consumers have less control when it comes to fees for concert tickets, flights and accommodations, you can avoid some if you do research. Several hotel chains, including Marriott, list resort fees on their advertised rates. If you don't see them, ResortFeeChecker lets users look up resort charges by city or hotel name. If you're ever in doubt, call the front desk and ask what charges are added to the bill. You may get a better rate by booking directly via a hotel or airline website versus a third-party platform like Expedia. For cardholders with the right status, airline-branded credit cards often eliminate extraneous charges for things like priority boarding, seat selection and checked baggage. Here are some of CNBC Select's top picks for airline credit cards: Best for American Airlines

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent at gas stations and restaurants, and on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $2,500 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $0 first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® review. Information about the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Best for JetBlue

JetBlue Plus Card Learn More Information about the JetBlue Plus Card has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Rewards 6X points per dollar spent on eligible JetBlue purchases; 2X points at restaurants and eligible grocery stores; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 on the card and pay the annual fee in the first 90 days with the JetBlue Plus Card.

Annual fee $99

Intro APR 0% APR on eligible balance transfers that post to account within 45 days of account opening, for the first 12 billing cycles; 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable thereafter depending on creditworthiness

Regular APR 21.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5%, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply.

Best for Delta Air Lines

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2X miles at restaurants worldwide including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets; 1X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Best for Southwest Airlines

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secured site Rewards Earn 3X points on Southwest® purchases, 2X points on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 2X points on internet, cable, and phone services; select streaming. 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $149

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Best for United Airlines

United℠ Explorer Card Learn More On Chase's secured site Rewards 2 miles per $1 spent on United purchases; 2 miles per $1 spent on dining, eligible delivery services and hotel stays; 1 mile earned on every $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.99% - 28.99% Variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply.

Bottom line

Hidden fees are commonplace, but you can avoid some by doing your research before choosing a bank account or booking a flight or hotel stay.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every personal finance article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of banking and credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.