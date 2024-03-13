Mortgage refinancing: what to do if you've been denied

Compare offers to find the best mortgage

Common reasons mortgage refinancing is rejected

Lenders rely on federal underwriting guidelines from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac when deciding whether to approve a refinancing application. Some issues are easier for borrowers to address than others. High debt-to-income ratio How much of your money is tied up in paying off debts is a major factor in getting approved for refinancing. Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is determined by dividing your total monthly debts (including your current mortgage) by your gross monthly income. A DTI of 35% or less is ideal, according to Experian, although lenders typically will consider a ratio up to 43% for refinancing a conventional mortgage, depending on how strong the rest of their application is. Low credit score A credit score of at least 620 is usually needed to secure refinancing, although you may be able to get FHA cash-out refinancing with a score in the 500s. Low home appraisal An appraisal of your home's fair market value ensures it hasn't significantly depreciated, especially to the point that it's worth less than what you owe (known as an "underwater mortgage"). If the appraisal indicates your home is in poor condition or has renovations that are not up to code, it could also lead to being turned down. Not enough home equity The amount of your home that you own outright is known as home equity. If you put 5% of the cost of the property as a down payment, you're starting with 5% home equity. That amount increases as you make mortgage payments and as the home's value increases. You typically need to own at least 20% of your home outright to refinance your mortgage. Employment history According to Fannie Mae's underwriting guidelines, lenders look at an applicant's career history and income over several years. Ideally, they want to see at least two years at your current job, but you probably won't have to worry about a promotion or a better-paying job in the same industry. A consistent income is the key. Taking a lesser role or lower-paying job and lengthy gaps in employment are more serious red flags, as is changing jobs in the middle of the application process. However, you can always try to explain your circumstances to your lender.

What to do if you've been rejected for refinancing

Find out why you were denied Lenders are legally required to explain why you've been turned down. Find out the reason (or reasons) and if possible, make any necessary changes so you'll be approved next time. Shop for another lender You may need a lender that is willing to accept a lower credit score. Rocket Mortgage works with applicants with scores as low as 580, rather than the 620 required by most lenders.

Rocket Mortgage Refinance Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL) and jumbo loans

Fixed-rate Terms 8 – 29 years

Adjustable-rate Terms Not disclosed

Credit needed 580 if opting for FHA loan refinance or VA IRRRL; 620 for a conventional loan refinance Already have a mortgage through Rocket Mortgage or looking to start one? Check out the Rocket Visa Signature Card to learn how you can earn rewards

Ally Bank offers cash-out refinances for conventional and jumbo loans, allowing homeowners to convert their home equity into cash and take out a loan that's larger than their current mortgage. Ally doesn't charge application, origination or processing fees and its website has a refinance calculator that provides customized rates without affecting your credit score.

Ally Home Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Fixed-rate, adjustable-rate and jumbo loans available

Fixed-rate Terms 15 – 30 years

Adjustable-rate Terms 5/6 ARM, 7/6 ARM, 10/6 ARM

Credit needed Not disclosed Terms apply.

Pay down your existing mortgage If you didn't put 20% down when you bought your home, you may need to pay off another chunk of your mortgage before you're able to secure refinancing. Work on your credit If your credit is the problem, take some time off to raise your score. Focus on making on-time bill payments and lowering your credit utilization ratio, or the amount of available credit you're using. Avoid opening or closing any lines of credit and check your credit reports for any errors. Experian Boost™ is a free way to improve your credit score. It links utility, phone and streaming service payments to your Experian credit report and uses the You'll get an updated FICO® score delivered to you in real-time.

Experian Boost™ Learn More On Experian's secure site Cost Free

Average credit score increase 13 points, though results vary

Credit report affected Experian®

Credit scoring model used FICO® Score Results will vary. See website for details. How to sign up for Experian Boost: Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file Receive an updated FICO® Score Learn more about eligible payments and how Experian Boost works.

How long should I wait before applying again?

Technically, you can reapply right away, but each application requires a hard credit check, which temporarily lowers your FICO score. So, consider why you were rejected first — if your credit score was too low or you don't have enough home equity, address the issue before applying again.



If you were turned down because of a recent job change, you may have to wait up to two years to reapply.

How to lower your mortgage payments without refinancing

Whether it's because you've been denied or the rates are still too high, refinancing might not be an option. Fortunately, there are ways you can lower your mortgage payment without refinancing. Get rid of mortgage insurance If you have a conventional mortgage, your lender will automatically cancel PMI when you reach 22% equity. You might be able to request cancelation once your equity reaches 20%. Recast your mortgage Some lenders will allow you to make a large lump-sum payment toward your principal balance and then re-amortize your loan. The terms remain the same when you recast your mortgage, but the lower balance means smaller monthly payments and an overall decrease in the amount you’ll pay in interest. Request a loan modification If you’re facing financial hardship, you can ask to change the terms of your mortgage permanently to help you avoid foreclosure. You can also request a forbearance to temporarily reduce or pause your mortgage, but you'll eventually have to repay the late or suspended payments.

FAQ What is mortgage refinancing? Refinancing your mortgage is when you replace your existing home loan with a new one, typically to get a lower interest rate. How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage? Depending on the lender, there are several fees associated with refinancing, usually 3% to 6% of the loan. Freddie Mac suggests putting aside $5,000 for refinancing closing costs Can I lower my mortgage payments without refinancing? There are several ways to lower your monthly payments without refinancing, including recasting your mortgage, canceling your private mortgage insurance and asking your lender for a loan modification.

Bottom Line

An applicant can be denied refinancing for various reasons, from a low credit score to a new job. If you know why you were turned down, you can work on the problem and reapply.

