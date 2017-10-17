Wall Street records continue to fall as Dow closes in on 23,000

U.S. stock futures were near breakeven this morning after a record close that left the Dow about 43 points shy of the 23,000 milestone. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also closed at new highs on Monday. The Dow and S&P 500 were up in four out of the past five sessions. The Nasdaq was up in 13 of the past 15 trading days. (CNBC)

Earnings season kicks up a notch today with quarterly results from three Dow components before-the-bell, Goldman Sachs (GS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and UnitedHealth (UNH) and others; and one Dow stock after-the-bell, IBM (IBM).



*UnitedHealth tops profit estimate on growth across businesses (CNBC)

*J&J beats estimates on earnings and revenue (Reuters)



Netflix (NFLX) was higher premarket after earnings late Monday beat estimates, with revenue essentially in line with forecasts. The company also posted better than expected subscriber growth even as competition intensifies in the streaming video content market. (CNBC)

It's also a busy day for economic numbers, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET with the release of import and export prices for September. Industrial production for September is out at 9:15 a.m. ET. The National Association of Home Builders issues its monthly home builder sentiment index at 10 a.m. ET.