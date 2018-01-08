Futures under some pressure after Dow logs strongest 4-day start to a year since 2006

IN THE NEWS TODAY
President Donald Trump will address thousands of farmers and ranchers today with big concerns about his trade and immigration policies, particularly NAFTA. Trump fared well in rural America during the 2016 election and remains popular. (Politico)
* Here's what Trump is going to talk about in his first major speech since tax reform passed (CNBC)
* GOP tax bill faces a hard sell to voters after tough road to passage (CNBC)
Trump will reportedly undergo a formal health check Friday as the president attempts to dispel any doubts about his fitness for office. It comes amid intense speculation about his mental and physical suitability for the presidency. (The Telegraph)
* Trump is reportedly beginning his days later to accommodate TV and Twitter time (Axios)
* Trump rejects accusations in critical book, describes self as 'stable genius' (CNBC)
Steve Bannon said he "regrets" his comments made to author Michael Wolff in his book "Fire and Fury" that has shaken the Trump White House. He also said his support is "unwavering for the president and his agenda." (CNBC)
* Some of the facts just don't stack up in Wolff's book (CNBC)
* Stephen Miller kicked off CNN, triggering 'fake news' defense by Trump (CNBC)
Trump's legal team is reportedly considering options in the event that special counsel Robert Mueller asks to interview the president about the Russia probe. The team may request Trump be able to submit written responses to questions in lieu of a formal sit-down. (NBC News)
The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs today to protest President Trump's visit to Atlanta. He is set to attend the College Football Championship game between Alabama and Georgia. (AP)
Fire crews were responding to a fire at Trump Tower in Midtown, Manhattan, NBC News reported on Monday. There are no injuries reported and the fire is thought to be under control, according to NBC News.
Flooding from a water main break forced a temporary suspension of some flights at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport this weekend. It happened just days after a winter storm canceled or delayed hundreds of flights. (Reuters)
Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the country's people and security forces had defeated unrest, which has seen 22 people die and more than 1,000 arrested. Parliament met behind closed doors on Sunday to discuss the week of unrest. (Reuters)
* North Korea may suddenly want talks because of how powerful it has become (CNBC)
* Trump reportedly targeting China in aggressive trade crackdown (Politico)
The global #MeToo movement cast a long shadow over the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony Sunday. Several proclaimed it was time for a change. Oprah Winfrey, who received the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement, praised women who came forward with their stories. (NBC News)
* Read Oprah's entire Golden Globes speech (NY Times)
* Here's the complete list of Golden Globe winners (NY Times)
Two Apple (AAPL) shareholders are urging the company to address the growing issue of iPhone addiction among youths. The shareholders, Jana Partners and the California State Teachers' Retirement System, reportedly control about $2 billion worth of Apple shares. (Reuters & WSJ)
* Survey spells trouble for Apple and Samsung: Users of Amazon Echo use phones less (CNBC)
Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully launched a secret U.S. government payload called Zuma and landed its rocket back on Earth. SpaceX is now gearing up to launch its biggest rocket yet called the Falcon Heavy. (CNBC)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Kohl's (KSS) same-store sales for the 2017 holiday season climbed nearly 7 percent when compared with the same period a year ago.
Canadian yoga and leisure apparel maker Lululemon Athletica (LULU) raised its fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts, helped by a strong holiday season.
Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) has partnered with Uber, Volkswagen, and China's Baidu (BIDU) in driverless cars. Nvidia makes graphics computing chips which are key components of the autonomous cars setup.
Sprint (S) CEO Marcello Claure will be joining Uber's board in the next few weeks, according to Recode. Claure, once on the short list to take over as CEO of Uber, will now fill one of the two director slots given to SoftBank as part of an investment deal.
Hershey (HSY) and The Ferrero Group have submitted final bids to acquire Nestle's U.S. confectionery business. The business, which includes Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Laffy Taffy, is valued at $2 billion to $2.5 billion.
Celgene (CELG) has agreed to buy agreed to acquire Impact Biomedicines for as much as $7 billion. The deal is structured in three parts, with Celgene paying $1.1 billion in cash upfront, Reuters reports.
Denmark's Novo Nordisk (NONOF), the world's biggest maker of insulin, has made a 2.6 billion euro ($3.1 billion) bid for Belgian biotech group Ablynx (ABLX) as it seeks to diversify and strengthen its business for treating rare blood disorders.
WATERCOOLER
Aiming for a speedier, more accurate service, Dunkin' Donuts will begin offering a slightly smaller menu starting today. Many items will stay on its menu, including coffees, doughnuts and breakfast sandwiches. (USA Today)
A lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire matched all six numbers and will claim a $570 million jackpot. It came one day another single ticket sold in Florida nabbed a $450 million Mega Millions grand prize. (AP)