Futures under some pressure after Dow logs strongest 4-day start to a year since 2006

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning after Wall Street ended the first trading week of 2018 on a strong note. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all closed at record highs on Friday. The Dow and Nasdaq logged their strongest four-day start to a year since 2006. (CNBC)



* Bulls are betting this market will be the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) (CNBC)

* It's not just the US. Global markets are kicking off 2018 making a killing (CNBC)

On the data front, consumer credit is due out at 3 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, consumer products company Helen of Troy (HELE) and plastics firm A. Schulman (SHLM) are set to report their latest quarterly results today, in a week that really heats up for earnings Friday with J.P. Morgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC). (CNBC)

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks at the Rotary Club of Atlanta today at 12:40 p.m. ET. San Francisco Fed President John Williams and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren deliver remarks in Washington. (CNBC)

Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency created as a parody after a popular internet meme, saw its market cap crack $2 billion, around two weeks after it touched the $1 billion level on Christmas Day. Last month, the virtual coin rose more than 400 percent. (CNBC)



* Ripple will be bigger than bitcoin if it hits $7 (Ripple trades around $2.50) (CNBC)