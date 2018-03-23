Stocks are set to drop after Dow briefly dipped into correction territory

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow set to fall sharply at the open after China responded with retaliatory measures to President Donald Trump's tariffs. The projected losses at the open could send the Dow to its lowest level since November.



Thursday's tumble sent the Dow and S&P 500 to their lowest levels since early February, putting the Dow essentially into correction territory. The Dow closed down 724 points. The Dow and S&P are both lower for 2018, and are set to post their third weekly drop in four weeks. (CNBC)



* Global markets slump as trade tensions escalate (CNBC)

* Cramer: Decline isn't about the Fed. It's about Trump, elites (CNBC)

* Stocks are having their worst week in over a month. Here are the key levels to watch (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) shares were lower premarket this morning. During an exclusive CNBC interview, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg apologized for the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, and said the fallout is likely to bring greater regulation for the company.



* Zuckerberg: Facebook probe into apps won't uncover all data abuse (WSJ)

Dropbox (DBX) is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq this morning after pricing its initial public offering above the increased expected range at $21 per share. That gives the data storage company a market valuation of about $9.2 billion. (CNBC)

Shares of Dow stock Nike (NKE) were sharply higher in the premarket after the athletic apparel and footwear reported better than expected quarterly earnings and revenue. Nike's results were boosted by strong demand in international markets. (CNBC)

Investors get two economic reports today to distract them from trade war worries, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET with the release of February durable goods orders. And at 10 a.m. ET, the government's February new home sales are released. (CNBC)

Three Fed speeches today are also likely to garner some Wall Street attention: Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan all have public appearances. (CNBC)