Wall Street is set to continue Friday's stock rally at the open

Futures were higher this morning following a Friday rally that saw the Dow rise 332 points, or nearly 1.4 percent, and the S&P 500 jump 1.3 percent. Investors remain somewhat cautious in a rising interest rate environment and with crude oil rising to its highest in 3.5 years. (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) will be paid $7.15 billion by Nestle (NSRGY) for the rights to sell the coffee chain's products around the world. Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal. Shares of Starbucks were up about 3 percent in the premarket. (Reuters)

Earnings reports out this morning include the latest numbers from Cognizant Technology (CTSH), EW Scripps (SSP), Gannett (GCI), Sysco (SYY), Tyson Foods (TSN), and Willis Towers Watson (WLTW). AMC Entertainment (AMC), Envision Healthcare (EVHC), Hertz Global (HTZ), Mosaic (MOS), and Zillow (ZG) are out with their quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

There are two Fed speeches on the calendar today. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan both speak at an Atlanta Fed conference in Amelia Island, Florida. Neither is a voting member of the FOMC policymaking panel for 2018. (CNBC)