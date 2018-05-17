Stocks are on track for weak open as investors digest earnings from two Dow stocks

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a modestly lower Wall Street open after Wednesday's record close of the small-cap Russell 2000. The Dow was up for its ninth session in 10. The S&P 500 was up for its fifth session in six. The Nasdaq was up for its second session in three. (CNBC)

Shares of Dow stock Cisco Systems (CSCO) were lower in the premarket after the network equipment maker's in-line outlook actually sparked concerns about its software-focused transition. Earnings and revenue late Wednesday were slightly above estimates. (CNBC)

Shares of Dow component Walmart (WMT) were bouncing around in premarket trading after the retailing giant reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue. J.C. Penney (JCP) is also out with quarterly results before the bell. Nordstrom (JWN) reports after the bell. (CNBC)



* Macy's may have the winning retail formula: Analyst (CNBC)

On today's economic calendar, the Labor Department is out with weekly initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Philadelphia Fed releases its May manufacturing index at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Brent crude futures this morning hit $80 per barrel for the first time since November 2014 on concerns Iranian exports could fall due to expected renewed U.S. sanctions after President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. (Reuters)