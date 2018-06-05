Wall Street set for a modest open after Nasdaq hits fresh record close

Eight states will hold primaries today, with perhaps the most important contests in California where the top two most popular candidates, regardless of their party, will advance to the general election. Other contests include Iowa and Alabama. (WSJ)

Sources tell Reuters that Mexico will impose a 20 percent tariff on U.S. pork imports. It was the first time the country provided details of its retaliatory measures to President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum. (Reuters)

Trump rescinded the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles' invitation to the White House, saying last night that they are "unable" to attend because they "disagree with their president" on the protests that saw many NFL players kneeling for the National Anthem. (CNBC)

The Justice Department appealed a federal court ruling that said Trump was violating the constitutional rights of individuals he blocked from viewing his Twitter feed. Trump has said he uses his tweets as a way to get around the mainstream media. (Politico)

Trump's legal team is preparing for the possibility of a presidential interview, or a legally precarious subpoena battle with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. That comes despite Trump declaring he has powers to blunt the special counsel probe. (Washington Post)



* Most White House staff on Mueller: 'I know nothing' (Axios)

* Fact check: Was Mueller's appointment 'unconstitutional'? (FactCheck)

Paul Manafort, who has been indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, attempted to tamper with potential witnesses, Mueller said in a filing. Manafort apparently used an encrypted messaging application to try to reach certain witnesses. (CNBC & Reuters)

Former President Bill Clinton, in an interview with NBC "Today" host Craig Melvin, said that he doesn't owe an apology to Monica Lewinsky, the woman with whom he had an infamous affair when she was White House intern.

Swiss voters go to the polls Sunday to decide whether the country should switch to a so-called sovereign money system. Supporters of the initiative say approving the measure would make the financial system safer by preventing bankers from recklessly lending. (CNBC)



* Italy's populists are on a roll as coalition looks to pass confidence votes (CNBC)

A river of lava in Hawaii swallowed about three dozens more homes, officials said. All but a few of the estimated 500 inhabitants of Kapoho and the adjacent Vacationland development are now believed to have fled their homes. (Reuters)

Elon Musk takes the stage at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting this evening with the gap between the fervor of its fans and the doubts of its skeptics as wide as it's ever been. Here's what to expect. (Fortune)

Apple (AAPL) unveiled iOS 12, the newest version of its software, during WWDC 2018. The software update will include a number of new features, Apple said, including Siri "Shortcuts," much better notifications and FaceTime group calling. (CNBC)