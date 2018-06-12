Wall Street is set for a flat open following Trump-Kim agreement

Futures were flat this morning after President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed what's being called a comprehensive denuclearization agreement. Stocks have been on a positive roll recently, with the major averages all up for six of the past seven sessions. (CNBC)



Mainland Chinese stocks led Asian market gains today after the highly anticipated meeting in Singapore of Trump and Kim. The Shanghai Composite climbed 0.9 percent in its best day since May 31. The index reached its highest level in two days.

Market attention is likely to shift quickly from the summit to key economic data and the start of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The Fed will release its interest rate decision tomorrow afternoon, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates this time around. (CNBC)

The government will be out with the May Consumer Price Index at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts on Wall Street calling for a rise of 0.2 percent for both the headline number and the ex-food and energy inflation rate. (CNBC)

It's an extremely light day for corporate earnings, with retailer Lands' End (LE) among the few releasing numbers this morning. H&R Block (HRB) will release its quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)