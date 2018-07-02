The biggest winners and losers in CNBC's 2018 America's Top States for Business

“Transportation infrastructure is the lifeblood of our economy and the key to future growth,” Gov. Cuomo said in making the announcement. For now, New York’s infrastructure remains among the nation’s worst. But the new projects could eventually change that.

The state’s other longstanding issues are more complicated. High costs are pretty much a fact of life in an old, densely populated state. New York is offsetting some of those costs with billions of dollars in incentives and tax breaks—more than any other state.

Besides, officials point out, New York is a big and diverse state, with plenty of pockets of affordability.

“You can’t really paint the state with a broad brushstroke on that,” Zemsky said.

And he said the state tax system is increasingly business-friendly.

“We’ve lowered taxes on businesses. There are no taxes for manufacturing companies in New York State,” he said.

New York’s base corporate income-tax rate is 6.5 percent. In addition to the complete tax break for manufacturers, there are reductions for emerging technology companies and small businesses.

New York is the nation’s most heavily unionized state, which cost it some points in our Workforce category. But that workforce is also the best educated in the country, according to the Census Bureau, with nearly 44 percent of people over age 25 attaining a bachelor’s degree or higher.