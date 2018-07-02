The biggest winners and losers in CNBC's 2018 America's Top States for Business

Though one year does not a trend make, New York has come out the clear winner as this year's most improved state, rising 11 notches to No. 27 from last year's 38 spot, in CNBC's 2018 America’s Top States for Business rankings. But make no mistake; New York still sits in the bottom half of our rankings and is still chock full of problems: It is expensive, its infrastructure is crumbling, and regulations can be stifling.
But something is happening in the Empire State.
“We have a substantial workforce, we have an incredibly robust system of higher education, and we have high-tech industries across the board and across the state,” said Howard Zemsky, New York State Commissioner of Economic Development and the CEO of Empire State Development — the state’s business promotion arm.