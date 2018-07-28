Kanye West beat the market by more than 40 percent

Kanye West may be a great performer, but can he also pick high-performing stocks?

It turns out that the rapper may have a future in finance. According to CNBC's analysis, the portfolio that West chose for his wife, entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 40 percent.

Last Christmas, West surprised Kardashian with shares of Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Adidas and Disney. If the celebrity held on to her positions, she could be seeing massive gains. (Calculations for price return do not include dividends. Prices were taken from market open on December 26, 2017 to market close on July 26, 2018.)