Wall Street is set to drift at the open after new US and China tariffs kick in

President Trump said, in a wide-ranging Fox News interview, the stock market would crash if he were removed from office. "I think everybody would be very poor," Trump argued. (CNBC)



The president didn't rule out the possibility of pardoning his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was convicted on fraud charges on Tuesday. (CNBC)



Trump admits he provided the hush money used by his former attorney Michael Cohen to suppress the allegations of two women that they had affairs with Trump.



The president suggests it should be illegal for people facing prosecution to co-operate with the government in exchange for a reduced sentence. (AP)

Cohen, who pleaded guilty Tuesday on fraud charges, made a previously unreported $50,000 payment to a tech company in connection with the 2016 campaign. (CNBC)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren posted 10 years of her tax returns online, a day after calling for anti-corruption laws, in a possible signal the Massachusetts Democrat may be laying the groundwork for a 2020 presidential run. (AP)

Apple (AAPL) removed Facebook's (FB) Onavo security app from the App Store for not complying with privacy rules. Facebook acquired Onavo in 2013 and used it to offer consumers access to a virtual private network. (CNBC)



* One of Facebook's earliest executives, Dan Rose, is leaving (CNBC)

J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) is expanding its Sapphire brand to checking accounts. The high-end Sapphire Reserve credit card was introduced two years ago and has attracted millennials because of its travel perks. (Reuters)

Kroger (KR) plans to eliminate plastic shopping bags from its supermarkets by 2025, beginning with removing single-use plastic bags from its 63-store QFC chain in the Pacific Northwest next year. (WSJ)

Sears (SHLD) identified another 46 stores, 13 Kmarts and 33 Sears locations, that it will shut in November. The stores are spread across the U.S. from California to Texas and North Carolina. (CNBC)

Saudi Arabia is denying reports that the kingdom has scrapped plans to list shares of state-owned energy giant Aramco. However, the IPO is now less urgent because the rebound in oil prices, sources said. (CNBC)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) cannot be sued over the suicide of an attorney who took a generic version of GSK's Paxil antidepressant medication. An appeals court overturned a verdict against the drug maker. (Reuters)

The Education Department is reportedly considering whether to allow states to use federal funding to purchase guns for educators, undermining efforts by Congress to restrict the use of federal funding on guns. (NY Times)

Category 4 Hurricane Lane was forecast to continue its northwest turn into the Hawaiian islands today, which would make it the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992. (AP)