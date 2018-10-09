Stocks are set to drop at the open as fear of higher rates rattle investors

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sought to put a bruising confirmation battle behind him at the White House ceremony late last night in which President Donald Trump apologized for the heated process. (Reuters)



Kavanaugh confirmation fight over the last few weeks has led to a huge increase in donations to Democrats, according to Axios. However. Republicans have said a "Brett bounce" is increasing enthusiasm among their base.

CNBC reported that a super PAC funded almost entirely by billionaire and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has opened up its coffers to seven women running to unseat veteran Republican incumbents in the House.

Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will reportedly meet with the musician Kanye West on Thursday at the White House. The president and Kushner recently met with West's wife, Kim Kardashian West. (NY Times)

The New York Times reported that Trump campaign aide Rick Gates requested proposals in 2016 from an Israeli company to create fake online identities, to use social media manipulation and to gather intelligence to help defeat opponents.

Hope Hicks, one of Trump's most trusted aides, will head to Fox to become its new chief communications officer. She served as White House communications director and director of strategic communications for Trump until she left in April. (CNBC)

The Trump administration will seek to reform two parts of the nation's policy to promote biofuels. It marks its latest attempt to reach a mutually beneficial outcome for two of the president's key constituencies: the fossil fuel industry and farm states. (CNBC)

Hurricane Michael, moving north-northwestward through the southern Gulf of Mexico, is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane in Florida, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It's currently a category 1 hurricane. (Reuters)



* Delta caps fares, waives change fees ahead of Michael (CNBC)

* Oil and natural-gas operators evacuate some Gulf of Mexico platforms (MarketWatch)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google did not initially disclose a Google+ security bug when it first discovered it this spring because it feared regulatory scrutiny and reputational damage, according to a Wall Street Journal report.



Some advertisers are moving more than half of the budget they normally spend with Google search to Amazon (AMZN) ads instead, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars, according to execs at multiple media agencies. (CNBC)

British billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson believes Virgin Galactic will be in space "within weeks, not months," and he personally will go up in "in months and not years." (CNBC)



* Branson gives Elon Musk some advice: Learn to delegate and get some sleep (CNBC)

A medical start-up called Heartbeat is opening up clinics all over New York. They're hoping to reduce the rate of heart disease through a combination of digital technology, medical tests, and advice. (CNBC)



* CNBC unveils its annual list of 100 promising start-ups to watch