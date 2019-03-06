Stocks under pressure | Ex-Nissan CEO post bail | New depression treatment approved

Futures were lower this morning as investors weighed ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations. The Dow and S&P 500 have been down for five of the past six sessions, while the Nasdaq has fallen in three of the past four days. The Dow Transports have been down for eight straight sessions. (CNBC)



* Cramer: Why Trump could decide to walk away from a trade deal with China (CNBC)

The Federal Reserve is out with its Beige Book - the region-by-region assessment of the U.S. economy - at 2 p.m. ET. Additionally, New York Fed President John Williams and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester both have public appearances today. (CNBC)

ADP releases its February report on private sector employment, with economists expecting 185,000 new private sector jobs for the month following an addition of 213,000 in January. The report will be out at 8:15 a.m. ET. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the government is out with December trade deficit figures. (CNBC)

Brown-Forman (BF.B), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and Thor Industries (THO) are out with their quarterly earnings reports this morning, while American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is among the few companies releasing numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)