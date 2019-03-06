Stocks under pressure | Ex-Nissan CEO post bail | New depression treatment approved

Former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn left prison on a $9 million bail today, slipping past a throng of reporters in a blue cap and surgical mask, after vowing to mount a defense against financial misconduct charges. (Reuters)
The Wall Street Journal reported North Korea is restoring a missile launch site it previously claimed to be dismantling. The disclosure came in the wake of the failed summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.
New York state regulators have issued a subpoena to Aon, the insurance brokerage for President Trump's company, as part of a large probe into the Trump Organization's business practices. (CNBC)
* Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's 4th day of testimony could touch on Russia, finances (AP)
Trump, speaking a White House event, appeared to suggest that the administration may refuse to comply with a slew of requests for documents sent this week by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. (CNBC)
* Border at "breaking point" as more that 76,000 cross in a month (NYT)
Michael Bloomberg will not run for president in 2020, the billionaire businessman wrote in a statement posted online, ending months of speculation about the political future of one of the Democratic Party's top donors. (CNBC)
* Bloomberg says Green New Deal 'stands no chance' in Senate (CNBC)
CNBC has learned that former Congressman Beto O'Rourke has started engaging with potential campaign managers in case he decides to run for president in 2020. No job offer has been made. (CNBC)
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is recommending that Elon Musk's Boring Company design, construct and operate an underground people mover on its conference center campus. (CNBC)
Baillie Gifford, the second-largest stakeholder in Tesla behind Elon Musk, said he doesn't fear an SEC-inspired ouster of the CEO, according to a report by Barron's. "We wouldn't be against him having a different role," he said.
* Morgan Stanley says automakers want to sell cars like Tesla does but can't: 'It's against the law' (CNBC)
FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced he is resigning to spend more time with his family. He's credited with leading the agency's charge against under age vaping as well as speeding up approvals for generic drugs. (CNBC)
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) received FDA approval to market its antidepressant nasal spray, the first new depression treatment in more than 30 years. The treatment comes with a boxed warning, the FDA's harshest. (Reuters)