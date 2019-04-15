Tax Day is here. How to make sure you're all set for the IRS

If you haven't pulled your tax return together and sent it into the IRS by now, you're just about out of time.

Monday, April 15, is Tax Day for most Americans.

Due to Patriots' Day holidays on Monday in Maine or Massachusetts, taxpayers in those states have until midnight Wednesday to file.

Procrastinators can request a six-month extension to submit their returns, but you only have until midnight Monday to submit taxes owed.

The IRS is expecting to receive about 153 million individual tax returns from 2018 over the course of this year.

This season is the first time taxpayers will file under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This overhaul of the tax code roughly doubled the standard deduction to $12,000 for singles ($24,000 for married-filing-jointly), eliminated personal exemptions and limited itemized deductions.