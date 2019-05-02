Fed dashes rate-cut hopes | Musk may buy Tesla stock | Beyond Meat prices IPO

BY THE NUMBERS

Qualcomm (QCOM) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 77 cents per share, 6 cents above estimates, with the chipmaker's revenue also beating Wall Street forecasts. However, the company predicted lower than expected shipments for its cellular phone chips. Separately, Qualcomm said it would receive at least $4.5 billion as part of its recent legal settlement with Apple (AAPL). Square (SQ) came in 3 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 11 cents per share, while the mobile payments company's revenue was also above analyst forecasts. The stock, however, is coming under pressure due to a lower than expected current quarter outlook, with transaction volume in a downward trend. Fitbit (FIT) lost an adjusted 15 cents per share for its latest quarter, 7 cents less than analysts had predicted. The fitness device maker's revenue came in above Wall Street estimates as it sold 2.9 million of its wearable devices during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) lost 32 cents per share for the first quarter, wider than the 18 cent loss Wall Street was expecting. Revenue did come in above estimates, however, and Caesars said it saw a 5.8% rise in Las Vegas market business. Eventbrite (EB) lost 13 cents per share for the first quarter, wider than the 10 cent loss expected by analysts, while the event ticketing company's revenue also came in below forecasts. Eventbrite also gave a weaker than expected forecast for the current quarter, as it deals with higher operating expenses. MetLife (MET) reported earnings of $1.48 per share for the first quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27, though the insurance company's revenue was below forecasts. Rival Prudential Financial (PRU) missed estimates by 16 cents with first-quarter profit of $3.00 per share, with revenue slightly below forecasts. Prudential's results were hurt by higher long-term employee compensation expenses. Starbucks (SBUX) is recalling 263,000 coffee presses due to a laceration hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The FAA is mandating new flight control software and parts for Boeing's (BA) 787 Dreamliner, to address various safety issues. Boeing had already outlined related changes in service bulletins over the past few years, with the FAA's directive making those changes compulsory.

