What to watch: Dow to pop, Google easing up on Huawei, and Dressbarn closing

Merck's (MRK) cancer drug Keytruda did not meet its primary goal in a study which tested the best-selling treatment as a standalone therapy for a certain type of breast cancer. It will continue to be studied for use in earlier stages of the disease and in combination with chemotherapy. Legg Mason (LM) appointed Trian's Nelson Peltz and Ed Garden to its board of directors, increasing the size of the board to 12 from 10. Trian will choose a third independent director candidate for the money management firm who will be included on a slate recommended by the board in an upcoming proxy statement. Tata Motors (TTM) is under pressure after the automaker gave a weaker-than-expected outlook for its Jaguar Land Rover unit as well as forecasting weak demand in its home market of India. American Airlines Group (AAL) is suing two mechanics unions, asking the court to stop what it is calling an illegal slowdown. The airline said the slowdowns had caused 650 flight cancellations and numerous delays over the past three months. Snap (SNAP) named Derek Andersen as CFO and Lara Sweet as chief people officer, completing an overhaul of the Snapchat parent's leadership team. Both of those positions had been vacant since January.

