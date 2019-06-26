What to watch today: Dow to rise, 'path to complete' trade deal, and Netflix loses 'The Office'

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher Wall Street open after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that the U.S. and China were close to a trade deal. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have each fallen for three straight days, while the Dow is down for two of the past three sessions. (CNBC)

The averages are still on pace, however, for their best monthly gains since January, and both the Dow and S&P 500 still have their best June gains in decades — the Dow since 1938, the S&P 500 since 1955. (CNBC)

Mnuchin said today the U.S. and China were almost there on a trade deal. And he's confident President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping can make progress at this week's G-20 summit. "We were about 90% of the way there (with a deal) and I think there's a path to complete this," he said. (CNBC)



* Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says sanctions must be working for Iran leadership to be so upset (CNBC)

On today's U.S. economic calendar, the government is out with May durable goods orders at 8:30 a.m. ET, the Mortgage Bankers Association releases its weekly look at mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET. The Energy Department is out with its usual Wednesday release on oil and gasoline inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Large U.S. tech companies are finding ways around the Trump administration's Huawei ban, which paused shipments to the blacklisted Chinese tech giant. The Wall Street Journal reports that Micron (MU), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Intel (INTC) have resumed shipments of some products to Huawei.

Shares of Micron Technology (MU) were up nearly 10% in premarket trading today after the company said it expects demand for its chips to recover later this year. The chipmaker beat estimates of its quarterly profit and top line results in yesterday's third-quarter earnings report. (Reuters)



* Bitcoin soars close to $13,000, hitting a 17-month high (CNBC)

General Mills (GIS), BlackBerry (BB), HIS Markit (INFO), Paychex (PAYX), and Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) are out with quarterly earnings this morning, while H.B. Fuller (FUL), Herman Miller (MLHR), KB Home (KBH), and Rite Aid (RAD) are out with their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)