What to watch today: Dow nears record, Trump's new Fed picks, and Tesla shatters records

BY THE NUMBERS

Shares of Tesla were up about 7% in premarket trading after the electric auto maker said it shattered its previous production and delivery records during the second quarter, soundly beating estimates. Tesla also hinted at a strong third quarter, saying it's entering the period with a backlog of orders. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Donald Trump announced two new Fed picks, including Judy Shelton, an economic adviser to the president during his 2016 campaign. Shelton's unorthodox monetary beliefs, such as supporting a return to the gold standard, will likely draw questions from lawmakers. (CNBC)



* IMF's Christine Lagarde nominated for top job at European Central Bank (CNBC)

The House Ways and Means Committee sued the Treasury Department and the IRS to get Trump's tax returns. The legal action shows the Democrat-led panel following through on its threat from months earlier, when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS chief Charles Rettig defied subpoenas. (CNBC)

Homeland Security's independent watchdog reported that overcrowded, dirty conditions at migrant holding centers are more widespread than initially revealed. The findings detailed standing-room-only cells, people clamoring for release and no way to clean clothes. (NY Times)



The Trump administration said it will print the 2020 census without a question about citizenship, bringing to an apparent close a contentious legal battle over that aspect of the decennial survey. The announcement comes after the Supreme Court effectively blocked the addition of the question last week. (CNBC)

Trump has touted his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the weekend as "far better than expected," but several trade and investment experts said Beijing appears to have gained the upper hand. They pointed to concessions Trump made to China, including relief for Huawei while the two nations start talking again about a trade deal. (CNBC)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned today that Tehran will take the "next step" and increase uranium enrichment this weekend to pass the cap set by the multi-nation nuclear agreement that Trump withdrew from. Iran has repeatedly threatened to increase enrichment unless it receives some relief from U.S. sanctions. (Washington Post)



Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Iran is not the cause of instability in the Persian Gulf and that sanctions against the country are "unlawful." "As regards restrictions on Iranian exports, we support Iran and we believe that the sanctions are unlawful; they have not been approved by the UN," Novak said. (CNBC)

Researchers say they're one step closer to finding a potential cure for HIV after successfully eliminating the virus in living mice for the first time. Using a combination of CRISPR gene-editing technology and a therapeutic treatment called LASER ART, scientists said they erased HIV DNA from the genomes of animals in what they call an unprecedented study. (CNBC)

Lee Iacocca, who transformed the auto industry during a career that included saving Chrysler and launching the Ford Mustang, died Tuesday at the age of 94. He also engineered the purchase of struggling American Motors which brought the Jeep brand under the Chrysler umbrella. He also introduced the Chrysler minivan. (CNBC)