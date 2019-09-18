What to watch today: Dow to fall ahead of Fed decision and Pompeo meets with Saudi prince

Trading remained cautious ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision today, despite a virtual certainty among investors that policymakers will cut rates by 0.25%. In the prior five Fed meeting days this year, the Dow and S&P 500 have risen twice and fallen three times. The new day begins with the Dow having risen in nine of the past 10 sessions, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq coming off their first gains in three sessions. (CNBC)

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates for the second time in a decade, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is unlikely to deliver the message markets want to hear on plans for future rate cuts in his 2 p.m. ET statement. Economists said it's unlikely the Fed forecast will include more than one more rate cut in its outlook for this year, presented on a chart, known as the "dot plot." Many in the markets are looking for two more cuts this year. (CNBC)

On today's economic calendar, August housing starts are be out at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Energy Department has its usual Wednesday look at oil and gasoline inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET. Food producer General Mills (GIS) issues quarterly earnings this morning, while office furniture maker Herman Miller (MLHR) is out after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

Shares of FedEx (FDX) were plunging about 11% in premarket trading after the company missed estimates with adjusted quarterly profit and revenue. The delivery service company also cut its full-year forecast. FedEx blames the slashed outlook on higher costs, lower revenue from Amazon (AMZN) deliveries, and a slowing global economy. (CNBC)

