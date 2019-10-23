What to watch today: Dow to drop on earnings, Zuckerberg to testify and SoftBank's WeWork deal

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures turned lower after Dow stock Caterpillar (CAT) sank on disappointing earnings. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have now alternated between gains and losses for eight straight days, although all are higher than where they were before that streak began. The S&P 500 is still just 1% away from its July record close despite sliding Tuesday, while the Dow is 2% below its own record close. No government economic reports are on today's calendar. (CNBC)



* Caterpillar shares tank after company cuts forecast again, earnings badly miss estimates (CNBC) Earnings from Dow component Boeing also highlight the morning, with Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Anthem (ANTM), Blackstone Group (BX), Boston Scientific (BSX), Eli Lilly (LLY), Freeport McMoRan (FCX), General Dynamics (GD), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Nasdaq (NDAQ), Northern Trust (NTRS), Norfolk Southern (NSC), Owens Corning (OC) and Waste Management (WM) also out. Dow stock Microsoft (MSFT) as well as Ford (F), and Tesla (TSLA) headline today's after-the-bell earnings reports, with Align Technology (ALGN), eBay (EBAY), Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Equifax (EFX), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), PayPal (PYPL) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) also set to report.

Texas Instruments (TXN) forecast current-quarter revenue well below estimates, the latest sign that the global microchip industry is being squeezed by a downturn in demand as well as a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reported quarterly earnings that topped analysts' expectations and announced plans to accelerate its introduction of drive-thru lanes, which could slow down its store openings. Six Flags (SIX) came in below forecasts with quarterly earnings, and the amusement park operator's revenue fell short as well despite a 3% increase in park attendance. Snap, which is the maker of Snapchat, posted a slimmer-than-expected loss for the third quarter while exceeding expectations for user growth and revenue. Whirlpool (WHR) earned better-than-expected adjusted earnings per share, but the appliance maker's revenue fell short amid lower sales in Latin America. Amazon (AMZN) announced the expansion of its "Counter" program, which gives customers the option of picking up packages in-store at staffed locations. Netflix (NFLX) raised $2.2 billion in a sale of junk-rated bonds. The video streaming service plans to use some of that revenue to invest in new content amid intensifying competition. Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit will reportedly be at the center of a meeting of state attorneys general in Colorado next month, according to Reuters. The meeting is said to center around an antitrust probe.

