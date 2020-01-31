What to watch today: Dow to fall, Amazon to hit $1 trillion, again, and Rometty out as IBM CEO

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow component Visa (V) matched Street forecast with quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, but the payment network operator's revenue came in below estimates. After-the-bell Thursday, Visa also saw a 14% increase in operating expenses during the quarter as it spends more on rewards and incentives for cardholders. Amgen (AMGN) reported better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit and revenue. However, the biotech company gave a weaker than expected full year forecast, due to lower interest income and its recently acquired stake in China's BeiGene, which is currently unprofitable. Electronic Arts (EA) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.52 per share, a penny above estimates, with revenue essentially in line. However, the videogame maker gave a weaker than expected current quarter revenue forecast, in part due to a delayed launch for its "NBA Live" game. Levi Strauss (LEVI) reported strong adjusted quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share, but the apparel maker's revenue was slightly short of forecasts. The company also gave an upbeat full year earnings forecast, as well as announcing a $100 million stock buyback and initiating a dividend of 8 cents per share. Levi Strauss also announced it has about half its stores in China due to the coronavirus outbreak and will take a financial hit as a result. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is exploring the sale of its Speedway gasoline station division, Bloomberg reported. Marathon said last year it was seeking to spin off Speedway, which has about 4,000 locations in the U.S. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was ordered by a California judge to pay a $344 million fine, in a case accusing the company of deceptively marketing its surgical mesh devices. The company said it would appeal the decision, adding that it "responsibly communicated the risks and benefits" of the device.

