Here's the average retirement account balance — how do you compare?

Americans have, on average, six-figure balances in their retirement accounts. Fidelity Investments' Q2 2023 retirement analysis reveals that the average balances in Americans' IRAs, 401(k)s and 403(b)s have hit $113,800, $112,400 and $102,400, respectively, — each one marking an increase for the third quarter in a row. Though Americans have found a way to continue contributing to their nest eggs, however, it's worth mentioning that it likely hasn't come easy in today's economic climate. With prices remaining high and many Americans living paycheck to paycheck, you're not alone if you're struggling to save for retirement. Below, CNBC Select has some tips on how you can fund your future through this uncertainty.

What the average retirement balance means for you

Everyone's journey to retirement looks different and only you can know if you're on track to enjoying your golden years in comfort. But seeing how much Americans save on average can help motivate you to take the below actions if your own savings fall short of that number. Pay your future self first by automating your retirement savings Do yourself a favor and set up an autopay that puts a portion of each paycheck into a retirement fund before it hits your bank account. If your employer pays you with direct deposit, you can likely ask them to do this for you. This prevents you from spending that cash and becoming accustomed to living on an income that doesn't account for your retirement plans. Meet your employer's 401(k) match If your employer offers a 401(k) match, do your best to contribute enough to meet that match. For example, if your company matches dollar-for-dollar the first 6% of your paycheck, you'd want to contribute at least 6% to get that full match. This would mean both you and the employer each contribute 6% — equating to a total contribution of 12% of your salary. Fidelity's standard guideline is to save at least 15% of your gross income annually for retirement (including any employer match), so this example — and in general the idea of easily doubling your savings via an employer match — comes pretty close to achieving that.

Start small if you have to — just start While you want to save as much as you can toward your retirement (without derailing your other financial goals), you can start small. The goal here is just to start; the earlier the better thanks to compound interest, meaning your money is making more money over time. For those with a 401(k) through their employer, check to see if the plan offers a feature called "automatic escalation," which means that your contribution amount will automatically increase each year up to a certain limit. For example, your contributions could automatically increase by 1% every year so that you're slowly building toward the matching amount, and beyond. Leave your retirement savings alone 401(k)s and IRAs are investment accounts, meaning any savings you put there are typically invested in the stock market. Like most other investments, your savings will fluctuate in value along with the overall market. Your best move regardless of what the market does? Leave your retirement funds alone. In fact, constantly watching the markets is actually what experts deem one of the biggest investing mistakes, since you may feel compelled to make changes based on unpredictable, short-term activity. You should hold investments for as long as you can to maximize your returns, and this is particularly true with retirement accounts, which traditionally have the longest time horizon. If you want to get more actively involved in the markets using money that isn't earmarked for retirement, robo-advisors have become a popular choice for both beginner and seasoned investors. Betterment and Wealthfront are good options that charge low annual advisory fees and help you create an investment strategy and portfolio based on your individual risk tolerance.

Betterment Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. For example, Betterment doesn't require clients to maintain a minimum investment account balance, but there is a ACH deposit minimum of $10. Premium Investing requires a $100,000 minimum balance.

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected, account balances, etc. Click here for details.

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Betterment Digital Investing IRA: Betterment Traditional, Roth and SEP IRAs 401(k): Betterment 401(k) for employers

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash

Educational resources Betterment offers retirement and other education materials Terms apply. Does not apply to crypto asset portfolios.

Wealthfront Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. $500 minimum deposit for investment accounts

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero account, transfer, trading or commission fees (fund ratios may apply). Wealthfront annual management advisory fee is 0.25% of your account balance

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Wealthfront Automated Investing IRA: Wealthfront Traditional, Roth, SEP and Rollover IRAs Other: Wealthfront 529 College Savings

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash. Additional asset classes to your portfolio include real estate, natural resources and dividend stocks

Educational resources Offers free financial planning for college planning, retirement and homebuying Terms apply.

Bottom line

Knowing where Americans' average retirement account balances stand can help savers see how they compare, and the above guidelines are helpful for those who feel that they are behind when it comes to saving for their nonworking years.

