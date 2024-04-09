CNBC's best credit cards of 2024

There are credit cards designed to meet all kinds of financial situations and needs. Whether you're a foodie, road warrior, traveler, student or someone looking to build credit, there are many card options to choose from. To help narrow down the best credit card for your lifestyle, each month, CNBC Select publishes a list of the top credit cards available. It can change depending on limited-time sign-up bonuses, benefits and more. However, some cards deserve extra recognition for consistently differentiating themselves from the competition and topping our rankings month after month. These cards offer extra generous rewards and perks and continuously evolve to meet changing needs. Here, CNBC Select rounds up the best credit cards of 2024 for a variety of consumer habits based on rewards, fees, introductory and standard APRs, as well as other perks like annual statement credits, discounts at select retailers and built-in insurance. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best credit cards of 2024.) Best credit cards of 2024 Best cash-back credit card: Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card

Best cash-back credit card

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Rewards Enjoy 4.5% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services, 6.5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; and 3% cash back on all other purchases (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year). After your first year or $20,000 spent, enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus INTRO OFFER: Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back!

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.49% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply.

Who's this for? The Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card is ideal for consumers who want a robust rewards card with no annual fee. Cardholders earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstores and dining at restaurants (including takeout) and 1.5% on all other purchases. Plus, there's a generous welcome bonus. This card has no annual fee, and you can benefit from an introductory APR offer. This card also offers 5% cash back on Lyft purchases through March 31, 2025 and complimentary three months of DashPass with 50% off for the next nine months. Simply activate by December 31, 2024.

Best travel rewards card

American Express® Gold Card Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who's this for? If you love food and travel, the American Express® Gold Card could be the ideal card for you. Whether you dine out or cook at home, this card earns a competitive 4X points per dollar spent at restaurants and 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X). Plus, travelers can benefit from the 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com. The value of Membership Rewards points varies depending on how cardholders redeem them. You can use them in a variety of ways, from paying with points at checkout at sites like Amazon to redeeming for gift cards or a statement credit to booking travel. See more on how points are calculated. Cardholders also receive an annual dining credit of up to $120 ($10 in statement credits a month) at participating partners, including Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, Milk Bar and select Shake Shack locations. Terms apply. Enrollment required. There are also *no foreign transaction fees. This card does have a *$250 annual fee, but it can be reduced to effectively $130 if you take advantage of the $120 dining credit each year. Then, the rewards you earn help further "pay" for the card. Gold Card members can also participate in Amex Offers, where you can earn statement credits or bonus Membership Rewards® points at select retailers. For example, a recent offer for Wine.com states: "Spend $50 or more, get $10 back." These limited-time offers are location-based and additional terms apply. *See rates and fees.

Best credit card welcome bonus

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases, and $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, plus more.

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who's this for? If you want to get a lot of value right out of the gate, consider the Chase Sapphire Preferred. The card is currently offering new cardholders the chance to earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Travel℠. You can even potentially get more value if you transfer Chase points to Chase's travel partners, like Hyatt hotels and United Airlines, and book business-class flights and luxury hotels. The Sapphire Preferred is also a great travel rewards credit card and has strong earning categories for those who spend on travel and dining. It earns 5X on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3X on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2X on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases, $50 Annual Chase Travel Hotel Credit, plus more.

Best no annual fee credit card

Citi Double Cash® Card Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24

Welcome bonus Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Who's this for? The Citi® Double Cash Card is a straightforward rewards card that continues to offer one of the best flat-rate cash-back programs since it launched in 2014. Cardholders earn 2% cash back on all purchases — 1% when you make a purchase and an additional 1% when you pay your credit card bill. There is no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn and you don't have to worry about activating bonus categories. Cashback can be redeemed for a statement credit or direct deposit. This card is also a good choice for debt consolidation as it offers a useful introductory APR offer on balance transfers.

Best no annual fee travel credit card

Discover it® Miles Rewards Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the Miles earned for all new cardmembers at the end of your first year.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 months on purchases.

Regular APR 17.24% to 28.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good / Excellent *See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who's this for? The Discover it® Miles card comes with a generous rewards program — all for zero annual fee — that makes it a standout among travel cards. The Discover it Miles card offers users unlimited 1.5X miles for every dollar spent on all purchases. But for higher spenders, Discover offers a welcome bonus that's hard to beat: It will do a mile-for-mile match of all miles earned the first year (for new card members in their first year only). If you rack up 35,000 miles within the first 12 months, Discover will match you with 35,000 miles. That's a total of 70,000 miles or $700 toward travel. With this card, there are no blackout dates when you pay for travel purchases using your card. And, you can easily redeem miles as a statement credit for travel, restaurant or gas station purchases, as well as a deposit to your bank account. The best part is that miles earned never expire — even if your account is closed.

Best balance transfer credit card

Citi Simplicity® Card Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 21 months on balance transfers; 0% for 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Who's this for? The Citi Simplicity® Card offers one of the longest balance transfer intro periods at 0% for 21 months from the date of the first transfer (after, 18.49% - 29.24% variable APR). Balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening. This is nearly two years to pay off debt, which can be helpful if you have a large balance or if your cash flow doesn't allow you to pay off the debt within the 6-, 12- or 15-month time periods of other balance transfer cards. This card has no annual fee and comes with an introductory balance transfer fee: either 3% ($5 minimum) for transfers completed within the first 4 months of account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum). This can be worthwhile if you're paying high-interest charges. New cardholders have four months to complete their balance transfer (longer than the typical 60 to 90 days). While you have more time to complete a transfer, the intro APR period starts at account opening — so try to make the transfer as soon as possible to get the most benefit of the interest-free period. This card also never charges late fees (though we always recommend you pay your balance on time and in full). There isn't a welcome bonus or a rewards program.

Best low-interest credit card

Titanium Rewards Visa® Signature Card from Andrews Federal Credit Union Rewards 3X points on gas and grocery purchases and 1.5X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 10,000 points when you spend $1,500 within the first 90 days

Annual fee $0

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 13.74% to 18.00% variable on purchases; 13.74% to 17.99% on balance transfers.

Balance transfer fee 2.00%, $10 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed N/A Terms apply. Pros Low 9.49% to 16.49% variable APR

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons Credit union membership required, though it’s free

No special financing on purchases or balance transfers

Balance transfer fee of 1.5%, or $50, whichever is greater. Estimated return after 1 year: $543

$543 Estimated return after 5 years: $2,314 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus View More

Who's this for? The Titanium Rewards Visa® Signature Card from Andrews Federal Credit Union stands out for offering low interest rates, a strong rewards program and no foreign transaction fees — all at no annual fee. This card offers a variable APR of 13.74% to 18.00% on purchases. If you carry a balance, you can benefit from low interest charges compared to other cards that have high interest rates. Balance transfers do incur a fee of $10.00 or 2.00% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater. Beyond interest rates, the Visa® Titanium Signature Rewards Card offers a generous rewards program: Earn 3X points on gas and grocery purchases and 1.5X points on all other purchases. Plus, there's a welcome bonus of 10,000 points after you spend $1,500 within the first 90 days. In order to open this card, you need to join Andrews Federal Credit Union, but anyone can join. If you don't meet the qualification requirements, you can opt to join the American Consumer Council (ACC) for free with the promo code "Andrews."

Best secured credit card

Discover it® Secured Credit Card Rewards Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR N/A on purchases

Regular APR 28.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed New / Rebuilding *See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros Cash-back program

Generous welcome bonus

Starting at seven months from account opening, Discover will automatically review your credit card account to see if you can transition to an unsecured line of credit and return your deposit Cons Cash-back program limits earnings: 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%

Low credit line prevents cardholders from charging high-cost items or many expenses View More

Who's this for? The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is a well-rounded secured card that offers many benefits that are typically found with unsecured cards. Cardholders can earn cash back, receive a generous welcome bonus, use the card overseas without incurring added fees and more — all for no annual fee. Cardholders earn a competitive 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, then 1%. Plus, you can earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases automatically. The welcome bonus is also unique: For new card members in the first year only, Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year. So, if you earn $50 cash back at the end of the first year, Discover will give you an additional $50. This card requires a minimum $200 security deposit, which is fairly standard for secured credit cards. It stands out from the crowd because it gives users a clear path to upgrading to an unsecured card (and getting their deposit back). Starting at seven months from account opening, Discover will automatically review your credit card account to see if they can transition you to an unsecured line of credit and return your deposit. This takes the guesswork out of wondering when you'll qualify for an unsecured credit card.

Best for building credit and average credit

Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card Rewards 1% cash back on eligible purchases right away and up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases after making 12 on-time monthly payments; 2% to 10% cash back at select merchants

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.24% - 32.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Fair, Good, No Credit Terms apply. Pros No credit history required (if you do have a credit history, that does factor into the credit decision)

No fees whatsoever

1% cash back on eligible purchases right away and up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases after making 12 on-time monthly payments; 2% to 10% cash back at select merchants

Credit limits range from $300 to $10,000 Cons Card isn't for rebuilding credit, but it's good for building credit

No special financing offers

No welcome bonus Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $249

$249 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,577 View More

Who's this for? The Petal 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa Credit Card, issued by WebBank, is easier to get approved for because it takes a different approach to the credit card application process. Instead of judging your creditworthiness solely based on credit history, Petal may ask you to link bank accounts during the application process. Then, WebBank analyzes your bank statements and other data, such as bill payments and earnings, to determine your eligibility. This is especially beneficial for applicants who may not have any credit history. However, if you do have a credit history, that does factor into the credit decision. The Petal 2 Visa Credit Card is one of the few cards that charge zero fees*: no annual fee, no late payment fee and no foreign transaction fees. And it stands out for consumers trying to build credit because there's no security deposit required. It also offers a rewards program with 1% cash back on eligible purchases right away, which can increase up to 1.5% cash back after you make 12 on-time monthly payments. This is not only a nice perk, but a great way to encourage responsible behavior. Cardholders also earn 2% to 10% cash back from select merchants.

Best for college students

Discover it® Student Cash Back Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases-automatically.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back earned for all new cardmembers at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 6 months on purchases

Regular APR 18.24% - 27.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Fair / New to Credit *See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who's this for? The Discover it® Student Cash Back is a well-rounded card that offers college students enrolled in a two- or four-year college the chance to build credit while earning rewards. You must be over 18 and a U.S. citizen to apply. Upon activation, cardholders can earn 5% cash back on rotating categories up to a $1,500 maximum each quarter (then 1%). All other purchases earn unlimited 1% cash back automatically. There is also an introductory APR offer which can be perfect for financing dorm room essentials or textbooks. After you graduate, your Discover it student credit card becomes a regular credit card.

Best dining rewards credit card

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Travel℠.

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.49% - 29.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply. Pros $300 annual travel credit for travel purchases

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every four years

Priority Pass™ Select lounge access at 1,000+ VIP lounges in over 500 cities worldwide

Points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Travel℠

Special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership Cons High annual fee, but it can be offset by taking advantage of all the card’s perks

No introductory APR Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,469

$1,469 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $3,346 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus View More

Who's this for? The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is geared toward foodies and frequent travelers looking for luxurious perks, such as free airport lounge access and complimentary hotel room upgrades. Cardholders earn a competitive 3X points on dining and travel worldwide. Based on CNBC Select's calculations, we found the average American using this card could earn an estimated $165 per year in rewards for dining purchases alone (assuming you redeem rewards for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®, receiving 50% more value). The value of Chase rewards points varies depending on how you use them. If you redeem points for cash and gift cards, each point is worth $.01, which means that 100 points equals $1 in redemption value. (See more on how the value of points is calculated.) This card has a unique benefit where all points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $900 redeemed toward airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. This perk is a great way to get the most value for your rewards. While this card has a robust travel rewards program, it also comes with a steep $550 annual fee. All the card's added credits and benefits provided by Chase can help offset the annual cost. The $300 annual travel credit effectively reduces the annual fee to $150. Cardholders can take advantage of a Priority Pass™ Select membership that has a value of about $429. They also get a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit of up to $100 every four years.

Best gas rewards credit card

PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card Rewards 5X points on gas purchases at the pump and electrical vehicle charging stations, 3X points on supermarket purchases, 1X point on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 15,000 points when you spend $1,500 in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% introductory APR for 12 months on balance transfers made in the first 90 days after account opening.*

Regular APR 17.99% variable on purchases; 17.99% non-variable on balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3%

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply. Pros High 5X points on gas at the pump and 3X on supermarket purchases

No bonus category activations

Good special financing offer on balance transfers Cons 3% balance transfer fee Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $513

$513 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,167 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus. *0% introductory APR for 12 months on balance transfers made in the first 90 days after account opening. After that, the APR for the unpaid balance and any new balance transfers will be a non-variable rate of 17.99%. 3% balance transfer fee per transaction. Subject to credit approval. If you take advantage of this balance transfer, you will immediately be charged interest on all purchases made with your credit card unless you pay the entire account balance, including balance transfers, in full each month by the payment due date. View More

Who's this for? Among the cards we analyzed, the PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card currently offers the highest rewards rate at gas stations with 5X points per dollar spent for gas purchases at the pump. This card has no annual fee, so road warriors can maximize their savings. In addition to earning high rewards at gas stations, cardholders also benefit from unlimited 3X points for supermarket purchases. PenFed is a credit union, so membership is required to open the PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card. Anyone can join by completing a few extra steps: You need to apply, open a savings account with a $5 deposit and maintain a $5 account balance.

Best grocery rewards credit card

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.

Welcome bonus Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.99% variable. Variable APRs will not exceed 29.99%.

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros High 6% cash back at U.S. supermarket spending (up to $6,000 a year, then 1%)

Unlimited 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

Unlimited 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit Cons 2.7% fee on purchases made abroad Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $679

$679 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,397 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus View More

Who's this for? Frequent grocery shoppers will be happy to learn the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers the highest cash-back rate at U.S. supermarkets at 6% (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%). The average American can earn $310 in cash back each year when they do their shopping at qualifying supermarkets. If you want to maximize cash back on groceries, this card is for you. In addition to high grocery rewards, there's an unlimited 6% cash back on select streaming subscriptions, unlimited 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, unlimited 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Cardmembers can also take advantage of Amex Offers, where users earn a statement credit or additional cash back at select retailers. For example, a recent offer gave you $25 back each month (up to three times), if you spent $70 or more a month on Sun Basket meal kit delivery. These limited-time offers are location-based and additional terms apply. This card has $0 intro annual fee for the first year (then $95), but it can be offset by the cash back you earn and discounts you can get through the Amex Offers. (See rates and fees)

Best for paying rent

Bilt Mastercard® Rewards Earn Bilt Points when you make 5 transactions that post each statement period - up to 1x points on rent payments without the transaction fee (up to 100,000 points each calendar year), 3x points on dining, 2x points on travel, and 1x points on other purchases.

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee None

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR See Terms

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer ($5 minimum).

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates/fees and rewards/benefits; terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Solid rewards on broad spending categories

Ability to pay your rent with no transaction fees

Transfer points to leading frequent traveler programs at a 1:1 rate, including American Airlines, United and World of Hyatt® Cons No welcome offer

No introductory 0% APR View More

Who's this for? The Bilt Mastercard® is the only credit card that lets you earn travel rewards on rent payments with no fees. So long as you make at least five card transactions per statement period, you'll earn 3X points on dining, 2X points on travel 1X points on rent (on up to $50,000 in rent payments every year) and everything else. Thanks to a new partnership with Lyft, cardholders can now also earn up to 5X points on their rideshares. Thanks to the BiltProtect feature, cardholders are protected from using up their entire credit limit or risk going into debt by charging their rent to their card every month. Other benefits include cell phone protection; Purchase Assurance Plus, which covers your purchases for 90 days; exclusive discounts with brands like Lyft, DoorDash and ShopRunner; and access to the Mastercard Luxury Hotels & Resorts portfolio, which offers amenities like upgrades, free breakfast and property credits. Bilt Rewards points are extremely flexible. They can be redeemed for travel either by transferring them to airline and hotel partners or by booking through the Bilt Travel Portal at a fixed rate of 1.25 cents per point. Other redemption options include using them to shop online, book fitness classes, pay rent and even make a down payment on a home.

Best entertainment rewards credit card

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Rewards 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 28.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply. Pros Unlimited 4% cash back on entertainment purchases

Ability to redeem rewards at any amount, unlike some other cards with $25 minimums

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers View More

Who's this for? Sports fans, movie buffs and adventure seekers will all find a common reason to like the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card: unlimited 4% cash back on entertainment purchases. Compared to other rewards cards, this is the highest unlimited rewards rate on entertainment spending, whether you're buying movie tickets, taking a family trip to the zoo or spending the evening bowling with friends. Cardholders can also benefit from exclusive access to entertainment events, such as the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Capital One JamFest. Beyond entertainment perks, there's also 10% cash back on Uber rides, 4% cash back on dining and popular streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases. Plus, you can enjoy an Uber One membership through Nov. 14, 2024 and foodie-centric perks through Capital One Dining. This card does come with a $95 annual fee, but can be offset by the cash back you earn.

Best credit card for Global Entry and/or TSA PreCheck credit

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Rewards 5 Miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee $0 at the Transfer APR, 4% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply. Pros 5 miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every 4 years Cons No introductory APR

There’s a $95 annual fee View More

Who's this for? The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offers excellent rewards rates: Earn 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 2X miles per dollar spent on all other spending. While Venture does come with a $95 annual fee, that's low compared to some other rewards cards, with some annual fees of up to $550. In addition to rewards, every four years cardholders receive a credit for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application, up to $100. Cardholders now also get two free visits to Capital One airport lounges per year. If you travel often, these are great perks that can save you time and money. This card has no foreign transaction fees and comes with a bunch of additional travel perks, such as 24-hour travel assistance services and an auto rental collision damage waiver. *Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Refer to your Guide to Benefits for more details.

Best for airport lounge access

The Platinum Card® from American Express Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our The Platinum Card® from American Express review. Pros Up to $200 in annual airline fee credits

$200 Uber Cash: Enjoy Uber VIP status and up to $200 in Uber savings on rides or eats orders in the US annually. Uber Cash and Uber VIP status is available to Basic Card Member only. Terms Apply.

Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings, which requires a minimum two-night stay, through American Express Travel when you pay with your Platinum Card®.

$240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Disney+, a Disney Bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required.

$155 Walmart+ Credit: Use your Platinum Card® to pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) and receive a statement credit that covers the full cost each month. $12.95 plus applicable taxes. Plus Up Benefits not eligible. Cons $695 annual fee

No special financing offers on new purchases View More

Who's this for? The Platinum Card® from American Express is for those who want a luxury card with a lengthy list of benefits. Although best known for its travel perks, this card also offers a number of everyday benefits, including digital entertainment, shopping and wellness credits (enrollment required), so you don't need to be a road warrior to benefit from it. To start, cardholders earn a respectable 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (on up to $500,000 per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel and 1X points on all other purchases. In addition, cardholders can enjoy over a dozen premium travel and lifestyle benefits, including: Up to $200 annual hotel credit

Up to $200 annual airline fee credit

Up to $300 annual Equinox credit

Up to $100 annual Saks Fifth Avenue credit

Up to $189 credit to enroll in CLEAR®

Up to $240 annual digital entertainment credit

Up to $155 annual Walmart+ credit. Plus Ups not eligible.

Worldwide airport lounge access, including Delta SkyClubs and Amex Centurion Lounges

Up to $200 annual Uber credit

Up to $100 fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

Automatic hotel elite status with Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy

Comprehensive travel insurance

Complimentary Amex concierge service

Terms apply Its $695 annual fee (see rates and fees) is higher than any other card on this list, but you can definitely come out ahead if you take full advantage of the benefits. And that's before factoring in the card's welcome offer, which many rewards experts value at $2,000. (See more on how the value of points is calculated.)

Best for premium perks

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Rewards 10 Miles on hotels per dollar and rental cars, 5 Miles per dollar on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee $0 at the Transfer APR, 4% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros Large welcome bonus

No foreign transaction fees

Up to $100 statement credits for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

Unlimited complimentary access for you and two guests to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network Cons High annual fee

No introductory 0% APR period View More

Who's this for? If you value simplicity and want one, strong standalone credit card, it doesn't get much better than the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. It offers a straightforward rewards structure, a myriad of valuable benefits and a lower annual fee than other high-end cards with similar features. Cardholders earn 2X miles on everyday purchases, plus 5X miles on flights and a whopping 10X miles on hotels and cars booked through Capital One Travel. These miles can be transferred to airline and hotel partners, such as Accor Live Limitless, Air Canada Aeroplan and Etihad Guest. You can also redeem rewards toward travel through Capital One Travel, cash-back, gift cards, experiences and more. On top of that, the Venture X card offers up to $100 in statement credit for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®, complimentary cell phone insurance, special perks on hotel stays book through the Premier Collection and access to Capital One Lounges as well as the extensive network of Priority Pass and Plaza Premium airport lounges worldwide. Every year, cardholders receive up to $300 back in statement credits each year for bookings made through Capital One Travel and a 10,000-mile bonus on each account anniversary (worth at least $100 for travel), making it easy to recoup the $395 the annual fee. *Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Refer to your Guide to Benefits for more details.

Things to consider before choosing a credit card

What credit score do I need to get the best cards?

When you apply for a credit card, the bank or lender will review your credit report from one or more of the three major credit bureaus. It will also typically check your FICO credit score, the top credit cards usually require a very good or excellent credit score. This is how FICO credit scores are classified according to myFICO: Poor/bad credit: Less than 580

Less than 580 Fair credit: 580-669

580-669 Good credit: 670-739

670-739 Very good credit: 740-799

740-799 Exceptional/excellent credit: 800 or higher Building and maintaining a healthy credit score helps your personal finances in all sorts of ways outside of increasing your chances of getting approved for a great sign-up bonus. Your FICO score is calculated based on the following factors and each is weighted differently: Payment history: 35%

35% Total debt: 30%

30% Length of credit history: 15%

15% New credit: 10%

10% Credit mix: 10%

FAQs How many credit cards should I have? Many people have multiple credit cards, and there are benefits to this. It can help increase your credit score by giving you more available credit and therefore a better credit utilization ratio. At its most basic, having access to more credit can help you finance more purchases if you don't have enough cash to cover everything up front. You can also earn more rewards by optimizing which card you use for certain spending categories. For instance, you may make all your dining purchases with a card that earns bonus rewards in that category, but another card with a bonus multiplier for grocery purchases. Ultimately, it's up to you to decide how many credit cards you need. Make sure to evaluate your spending habits and research what card would be best for you. What do I need to apply for a credit card? Applying for a credit card is easy, and you'll often get an instant decision on whether you're approved or denied. To apply for a credit card, you'll generally need to provide the following: Full legal name

Date of birth

Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number

Mailing address

Email address and/or phone number

Annual income

Housing costs How old do I have to be to get a credit card? The minimum age to open a credit card on your own is 18. However, it is possible to get a credit card as a minor by being added as an authorized user on someone else's account. What is the easiest credit card to get? Secured credit cards are generally the easiest credit cards to be approved for. They are similar to traditional cards (they extend credit, can incur interest charges and in some cases can even earn rewards) but require you to put down a security deposit to access a line of credit. The amount you deposit usually becomes your credit limit. Which type of card is most accepted? There are four major credit card issuers: American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa. Visa and Mastercard are the most widely accepted credit card networks globally. That said, American Express and Discover still have 99% acceptance rates among U.S. merchants who take credit cards and are increasing their international footprints. What is a credit card's billing cycle? When it comes to credit cards, most billing cycles are one month or 28 to 31 days. After your billing cycle ends, you typically have what is known as a grace period where you can pay off your full balance without incurring any interest charges. However, if you pay off your card balance before the billing cycle ends, it will help to keep your credit utilization down, which boosts your credit score. Keep in mind that the grace period may not apply to all charges. Balance transfers and cash advances are usually charged interest starting on the transaction date. Do I need a business credit card? Having a separate credit card for your small business or side hustle is important so you can keep your personal and business activities separate. Business credit cards come in all shapes and sizes, there are business cards that offer cash-back rewards, travel rewards and everything in between. The right business credit card for you should offer bonus rewards that align with your business spending. To keep it simple, you can start your business credit card search at the bank where you currently have your business bank accounts. If you bank with Wells Fargo, Bank of America or Chase, then it may be easiest to have all of your accounts with one institution. Many of the banks that offer the best consumer cards also have top-notch business cards. For example, Chase has the Ink Business line of small business cards, which includes the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card and the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card. Both cards have no annual fee, hefty sign-up bonuses and generous bonus spending categories.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best credit cards.

Our methodology

To determine which cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards (e.g., cash back, points and miles), annual fees, welcome bonuses, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fees and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit score when available. We also considered additional perks (e.g., ongoing travel or merchant statement credits), consumer protections, the application process and how easy it is to redeem points. For the cards that offered a rewards program, we considered consumer spending data from location intelligence firm Esri to determine what bonus categories are most useful for consumers. Since the value of a point or mile varies based on what they can be redeemed for, we also considered things like transferability and ability to redeem for cash-back. When choosing the best balance transfer card, we focused on the card that provides consumers with the cheapest way to pay off their debt rather than the number of rewards they could potentially earn. When you're in credit card debt, your primary focus should be repayment. Earning rewards should be seen as a bonus, and you don't want to spend beyond your means to earn points. For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of the Discover it® Secured Credit Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Discover it® Student Cash Back, click here. For rates and fees of the Discover it® Miles, click here. For rates and fees of The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here. Petal 2 Visa Credit Card issued by WebBank. For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.