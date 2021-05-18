Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Latest

Capital One adds enhanced cash-back rates for Savor cardholders: Now earn bonus rewards on streaming services, more on groceries

Capital One Savor, SavorOne cardholders will now earn more rewards in popular spending categories.

Elizabeth Gravier@lizgravier_
Getty Images
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Starting May 18, 2021, Capital One is permanently adding cash-back rewards on select streaming services for Savor cardholders and increasing the amount of cash back you'll earn on grocery purchases.

Cardholders of the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card and Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card can now earn 4% (Savor) and 3% (SavorOne) cash back on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.

These cash-back rates were first introduced in June 2020 and were only available through April 30, 2021, but they're now a permanent addition for Savor cardholders. Previously, streaming purchases earned 1% cash back.

While Capital One's Savor credit cards are known as some of the best cards for food and for entertainment spending, the addition of enhanced rewards on streaming is in an effort to accommodate cardholders' new at-home lifestyle amid the ongoing pandemic.

Also beginning May 18, Savor cardholders will earn 3% cash back at grocery stores (up from 2%).

Here is a reminder of all the rewards you can earn with both Savor credit cards:

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

  • 4% cash back on dining and entertainment
  • 4% on eligible streaming services
  • 3% at grocery stores
  • 1% on all other purchases
  • $95 annual fee

Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Information about the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 12 months on purchases; N/A on balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 24.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

  • 3% cash back on dining and entertainment
  • 3% on eligible streaming services
  • 3% at grocery stores
  • 1% on all other purchases
  • No annual fee

Plus, like Savor cardholders, now SavorOne customers can also earn 8% cash back on Vivid Seats purchases for all sorts of live events like concerts, sports and theater (through January 2023).

Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card

Information about the Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 3% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% introductory APR for the first 15 months that your account is open

  • Regular APR

    15.49% to 25.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Ways to redeem your Capital One cash-back rewards

Capital One offers multiple ways for cardholders to redeem their rewards. Below we list a handful of redemptions you can choose from:

  • Redeem the cash back you earn for a statement credit or check at any amount to help pay your credit card bill
  • Automatically redeem cash back at a set time each year or when you meet specific threshold ($25, $50, $100, $200, $500 or $1,500)
  • Redeem your rewards by shopping at Amazon.com
  • Redeem for gift cards from dozens of merchants including Walmart, Lowe's, Whole Foods and many more
  • Redeem via PayPal Pay with Rewards to use your Capital One rewards when you check out with PayPal at participating online retailers

Capital One news for those planning upcoming travel

On top of the enhanced cash-back rewards for Savor and SavorOne cardholders, Capital One recently announced new travel offerings for 2021.

This includes the launch of Capital One airport lounges, a refreshed mileage transfer program (for Venture and Spark Miles travel cardholders) and a new Capital One Travel booking experience powered by Hopper.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
