Capital One adds enhanced cash-back rates for Savor cardholders: Now earn bonus rewards on streaming services, more on groceries
Capital One Savor, SavorOne cardholders will now earn more rewards in popular spending categories.
Starting May 18, 2021, Capital One is permanently adding cash-back rewards on select streaming services for Savor cardholders and increasing the amount of cash back you'll earn on grocery purchases.
Cardholders of the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card and Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card can now earn 4% (Savor) and 3% (SavorOne) cash back on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.
These cash-back rates were first introduced in June 2020 and were only available through April 30, 2021, but they're now a permanent addition for Savor cardholders. Previously, streaming purchases earned 1% cash back.
While Capital One's Savor credit cards are known as some of the best cards for food and for entertainment spending, the addition of enhanced rewards on streaming is in an effort to accommodate cardholders' new at-home lifestyle amid the ongoing pandemic.
Also beginning May 18, Savor cardholders will earn 3% cash back at grocery stores (up from 2%).
Here is a reminder of all the rewards you can earn with both Savor credit cards:
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
- 4% cash back on dining and entertainment
- 4% on eligible streaming services
- 3% at grocery stores
- 1% on all other purchases
- $95 annual fee
Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
0% for the first 12 months on purchases; N/A on balance transfers
Regular APR
15.99% to 24.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
- 3% cash back on dining and entertainment
- 3% on eligible streaming services
- 3% at grocery stores
- 1% on all other purchases
- No annual fee
Plus, like Savor cardholders, now SavorOne customers can also earn 8% cash back on Vivid Seats purchases for all sorts of live events like concerts, sports and theater (through January 2023).
Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 3% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% introductory APR for the first 15 months that your account is open
Regular APR
15.49% to 25.49% variable
Balance transfer fee
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Ways to redeem your Capital One cash-back rewards
Capital One offers multiple ways for cardholders to redeem their rewards. Below we list a handful of redemptions you can choose from:
- Redeem the cash back you earn for a statement credit or check at any amount to help pay your credit card bill
- Automatically redeem cash back at a set time each year or when you meet specific threshold ($25, $50, $100, $200, $500 or $1,500)
- Redeem your rewards by shopping at Amazon.com
- Redeem for gift cards from dozens of merchants including Walmart, Lowe's, Whole Foods and many more
- Redeem via PayPal Pay with Rewards to use your Capital One rewards when you check out with PayPal at participating online retailers
Capital One news for those planning upcoming travel
On top of the enhanced cash-back rewards for Savor and SavorOne cardholders, Capital One recently announced new travel offerings for 2021.
This includes the launch of Capital One airport lounges, a refreshed mileage transfer program (for Venture and Spark Miles travel cardholders) and a new Capital One Travel booking experience powered by Hopper.
