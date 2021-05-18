Capital One adds enhanced cash-back rates for Savor cardholders: Now earn bonus rewards on streaming services, more on groceries

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Starting May 18, 2021, Capital One is permanently adding cash-back rewards on select streaming services for Savor cardholders and increasing the amount of cash back you'll earn on grocery purchases.

Cardholders of the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card and Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card can now earn 4% (Savor) and 3% (SavorOne) cash back on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.

These cash-back rates were first introduced in June 2020 and were only available through April 30, 2021, but they're now a permanent addition for Savor cardholders. Previously, streaming purchases earned 1% cash back.

While Capital One's Savor credit cards are known as some of the best cards for food and for entertainment spending, the addition of enhanced rewards on streaming is in an effort to accommodate cardholders' new at-home lifestyle amid the ongoing pandemic.

Also beginning May 18, Savor cardholders will earn 3% cash back at grocery stores (up from 2%).

Here is a reminder of all the rewards you can earn with both Savor credit cards: