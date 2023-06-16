4 ways to get rewarded for the daily purchases that bring you joy

Earn Delta SkyMiles for your Starbucks purchases

Daily coffee purchases have long been a point of contention when it comes to how we "should" spend and save our money to reach our goals. The advice has long been to stop ordering a daily $6 latte because, over the span of one year, you wind up spending over $2,000 on coffee, which could have been used to reach other goals like saving for a car. Nowadays, though, it's become more normal to encourage individuals to spend on the things that make them happy (including that iced coffee) as long as they cut out the things they don't care about. However, you can actually use your daily coffee purchase to reach some of your travel goals, particularly if you order coffee from Starbucks. Starbucks Rewards program members who link their Delta SkyMiles loyalty accounts can earn one mile per $1 spent at Starbucks — all while continuing to earn "stars" on their Starbucks purchases. Plus, members earn double stars on days they fly Delta. Then, when you go to book travel, you can offset the cost of your Delta flights using the miles you've earned. Granted, it may take a lot of iced coffees to rack up enough SkyMiles to pay for an entire ticket but it's still a nifty way to earn rewards for something you buy regularly anyway.

Use a rewards card that works for your lifestyle needs

Your credit card and its perks should fit into your lifestyle and your needs — not the other way around. With the right credit card, you can maximize the rewards you earn for the things you have to buy anyway. For instance, those who consider themselves heavy spenders when it comes to groceries and streaming services may get the most use out of Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express since it offers 6% cash back on U.S. supermarket purchases (up to $6,000 per year, then 1%) and 6% back on streaming services, It also offers 3% cash back on transit including taxis, rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and gas stations, so it could also be ideal for those who commute a lot or use public transportation regularly. The cashback can be redeemed as a statement credit to lower your monthly statement. Terms apply.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Welcome bonus Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening

Regular APR 18.99% to 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Cashback isn't the only way to get rewarded. If you love traveling and like to save as much money on your trips as possible, you could opt for a credit card that uses points or miles to offset the cost of your flight or hotel. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is consistently one of the most popular travel rewards credit cards since it offers an attractive welcome bonus and bonus points on common spending categories, including 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 5X points on Lyft rides (through March 2025), 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs) and 2X points on all other travel purchases.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 28.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Tip yourself for every purchase you make

What if you could automatically put aside a portion of the total at the bottom of your receipts without having to manually move the money? You'd likely rack up a decent chunk of money in a low-lift way without having to obsess over how much you should save all the time. The money can then be used to kickstart your emergency fund, use as a sinking fund for holiday gifts and more. That's essentially what the Guac app allows you to do. Guac helps you "tip yourself" for every purchase you make and those "tips" go toward savings goals that you set for yourself. You'll just have to create a savings goal, set a percentage to tip yourself and make purchases as you normally would. In other words, even when you go grocery shopping or spend money on coffee, video games, or clothes, you can tip yourself a certain percentage of these totals and build your savings on autopilot. Guac's website has a handy calculator tool you can use to get an idea of how much money you might save each month. According to the tool, if you typically spend around $3,000 monthly and want to tip yourself 10% of what you spend, this should amount to an average monthly savings of $300. Of course, the amount you actually wind up saving will depend on the percentage you set for yourself. It could be helpful to start off with a small percentage and work your way up to an amount that strikes a more comfortable balance between your spending and saving.

Guac Learn More Information about Guac has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the company prior to publication. Cost Free 1-month trial for premium (pricing after is not disclosed on the website)

How to save Tip yourself a percentage of all the purchases you make each month

How to use it Sign up for an account and connect your bank account; Create specific savings goals and set the amount you want to tip yourself on each purchase

How to receive your savings Choose the savings goal you want to move money from then select the bank account you want to move the money to; the savings transfer will then be initiated Terms apply.

There's also the investing app Acorns which offers a Round-Ups feature, which takes users' spare change and puts it into diversified ETFs. Users link their credit or debit card account to their Acorns account, and the app will do a sweep of the accounts when purchases are made to round up the costs to the nearest dollar and then invest the difference.

Acorns Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum required to open an account, $5 minimum to start investing

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Monthly plans include: Personal ($3 per month) and Family ($5 per month)

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Acorns Invest IRA: Acorns Later includes Traditional, Roth, SEP IRAs, 401(k) Rollover Investment accounts for kids: Acorns Early

Investment options Diversified ETFs which include more than 7,000 stocks & bonds

Educational resources "Money Basics" blog and Grow + CNBC website Terms apply.

Earn cash back for shopping online

Online shopping portals like Rakuten are a great way to earn cash back for your purchases, in addition to what you may earn with your rewards credit card. In order for your purchase to be eligible for cashback, the retailer must be part of Rakuten's network. Installing the browser extension is the easiest way to be notified when there is a cashback opportunity when you visit a retailer's site. The exact cashback percentage depends on the retailer. If there is a cashback opportunity on a retailer's site, you'll be prompted to "activate" Rakuten. From there, you'll check out as usual and the cashback will be reflected in your account. Payments are sent out on a quarterly basis either as a mailed check or an online deposit. Alternatively, American Express cardholders can opt to be paid in Membership Rewards points in lieu of cash back (one cent equals one point). This can be a great way to earn back some money for purchases you have to make anyway — like holiday gifts, birthday gifts and more.

Rakuten Learn More Information about Rakuten has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the company prior to publication. Cost Free

How to save Get cash back on eligible purchases, automatic coupons and price comparisons.

How to use it Shop on Rakuten.com, the Rakuten app or install the browser extension.

How to receive your savings Cash back is awarded every 3 months by check or PayPal payment. Terms apply.

Bottom line

Cutting out purchases you love altogether can be a highly impractical way to manage your money. Instead of continuing to cut out the little things that bring you joy, it can be more advantageous to seek ways to earn rewards for the things you're going to buy anyway — whether it be using a rewards credit card, earning through shopping portals or even taking advantage of loyalty programs. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.