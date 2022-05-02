Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card
Learn MoreTerms Apply
U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card
One of the longest 0% intro APR offers plus, no annual fee
Upstart Personal Loans
Learn More
Terms Apply
Upstart Personal Loans
Loans up to $50K - great option for those with fair to average credit
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn MoreTerms Apply
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$300 statement credit welcome offer after meeting spending requirements
First Tech Personal Loan
Learn More
Terms Apply
First Tech Personal Loan
Our top pick for a personal loan with long repayment terms from a credit union
U.S. Bank Cash+® Card
Learn MoreTerms Apply
U.S. Bank Cash+® Card
$200 welcome bonus offer plus, earn up to 5% cash back on eligible purchases
Select is editorially independent. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Resources

How much will my credit score go up if I add a new credit card to my wallet?

Select investigates which FICO credit score categories are affected when new credit cards are added.

thumbnail
Trina Paul@thetrinapaul
Share
Getty Images
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

When you're in the market for a new credit card, it's worth considering the short- and long-term impact that adding a new one could have on your credit score. While doing so won't automatically make it go up or down, what happens next largely depends on the type of credit card user you are.

Select spoke with Ted Rossman, senior analyst at Bankrate, about how acquiring a new credit card can either positively or negatively influence an individual's credit score.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter!

Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Which FICO factors are affected when you open a new credit card?

Most credit card issuers will perform a hard inquiry when you apply for a new credit card, and while this stays on your credit report, the negative impact it will have on your credit score will usually only last a few months, but sometimes up to one year.

There are five factors that influence your FICO® score — payment history, the amount owed, the length of your credit history, credit mix and new credit — and opening a new credit card has the potential to either improve or worsen it, depending on your payment habits. Here's a look at the breakdown of factors that contribute to your overall FICO score:

  • Payment History (35%)
  • Amount Owed (30%)
  • Length of credit history (15%)
  • Credit Mix (10%)
  • New credit (10%)

The length of your credit history comprises 15% of your FICO credit score and includes important details such as the age of your oldest and newest accounts, the average age of all your accounts, how long certain accounts have been open and how long it's been since your accounts have been used. 

Rossman notes that when people open a new credit card, doing so essentially lowers the average age of their credit accounts. 

"I would say for most people, the total impact is probably not going to be more than 10 to 20 points and probably shouldn't linger more than like three to six months," says Rossman.

Rossman, however, advises that people refrain from opening a new credit card if they plan on taking out a larger loan in the near future, such as a mortgage. Depending on your payment behavior after you open up your new card, your credit score will either increase or decrease. If a cardholder continues to make their payments on time and in full and keeps their credit utilization ratio low, this will reflect positively on the two FICO categories of payment history and the amount owed.

Your payment history is actually the factor that has the biggest impact on your FICO credit score — accounting for 35% of it — and is based on whether you're making payments on time and in full on your credit cards, retail accounts, installment loans and finance company accounts.

Furthermore, the amount owed category is affected when you open a new credit card. This factor alone makes up 30% of your FICO credit score and consists of the amount you owe on your accounts as well as different types of accounts, their balances, the number of accounts with balances and your credit utilization ratio.

One of the most important parts of the amount owed category is your credit utilization ratio, or the ratio of credit you're using to the amount of credit you've been extended. For example, if you had a monthly credit limit of $10,000 and only used $2,000, that means you would have a credit utilization ratio of 20%. Experts generally recommend that people keep their credit utilization ratio under 30%, though under 10% is an even better goal to aspire to.

FICO tends to heavily weigh an individual's credit utilization ratio in the calculation of their credit score because according to one of its recent reports, those with a high credit utilization ratio are more likely to fall behind on payments, either now or at some point in the future.

When you open a new credit card, you have an opportunity to reduce your credit utilization ratio — since your credit line is being increased — and improve your payment history. Both of these things can help provide a boost to your FICO credit score.

You can check and monitor your credit score with a free credit monitoring service like CreditWise® from Capital One and Experian. And using a service like *Experian Boost™ can you help you quickly raise your credit score* if you're trying to achieve a fair, good or excellent score.

Experian Dark Web Scan + Credit Monitoring

Learn More
On Experian's secure site

  • Cost

    Free

  • Credit bureaus monitored

    Experian

  • Credit scoring model used

    FICO®

  • Dark web scan

    Yes, one-time only

  • Identity theft insurance

    No

See our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • Provides updates on your FICO® Score
  • One-time dark web scan
  • Has a credit score simulator

Cons

  • Only monitors one credit bureau report
  • Doesn't offer identity theft insurance
Learn More
View More

Experian Boost™

Learn More
On Experian's secure site

  • Cost

    Free

  • Average credit score increase

    10+ points, though results vary

  • Credit report affected

    Experian

  • Credit scoring model used

    FICO®

Terms apply.

How to sign up for Experian Boost™:

  1. Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills
  2. Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file
  3. Receive an updated FICO® Score

Learn more about eligible payments and how Experian Boost™ works.

Which credit cards can you add to help improve your credit score?

It's a bit of a chicken-and-egg situation, really: If you're interested in increasing your FICO® score by opening a new credit card, the type of card you're able to qualify for actually depends on your credit score. People with very good or excellent credit scores (above a 740) can typically get approved for cards that come with large welcome bonuses, generous rewards rates and lower APRs. 

These kinds of consumers might opt for travel rewards cards such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card which has a lucrative welcome bonus of 80,000 Ultimate Rewards® points for new cardholders who spend $4,000 within the first three months of account opening, or the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, which offers 2% cash rewards on all eligible purchases and has a $200 cash rewards bonus for cardholders who spend $1,000 within the first three months of card membership.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    16.24% - 23.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Learn More
On Wells Fargo's secure site

  • Rewards

    Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate

  • Regular APR

    15.24% to 25.24% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

While consumers with good credit (670 to 739) or fair credit (580 to 669) will have to opt for cards with fewer perks and rewards, there are still some great options available.

The Chase Freedom Flex℠ is a solid choice for those with good credit scores, allowing cardholders to receive 5% cash back on up to $1,500 — after which point, it becomes 1% cash back — in purchases based on rotating quarterly categories you activate, 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining including takeout and eligible delivery services and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Chase Freedom Flex℠

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), 1% cash back on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    15.24% to 23.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Cardholders with fair credit will be limited to cards offering minimal rewards such as the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card. The Capital QuicksilverOne carries a modest $39 annual fee but offers 1.5% back on all eligible purchases.

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    1.5% cash back on all purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    None

  • Annual fee

    $39

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    26.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    None

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Good/Fair

Terms apply.

The Petal 2 card, meanwhile, has no annual fee and gives cardholders 1% cash back on eligible purchases right away and up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases after you make 12 on-time monthly payments.

If you think you'll be able to make all your payments on time and in full, it might be worth going with the Petal 2 Card over the Capital QuicksilverOne because it lacks an annual fee.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal financetech and toolswellness and more, and follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Petal 2 Visa Credit Card issued by WebBank, Member FDIC.

*Results may vary. Some may not see improved scores or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest