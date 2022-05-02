Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
How much will my credit score go up if I add a new credit card to my wallet?
Select investigates which FICO credit score categories are affected when new credit cards are added.
When you're in the market for a new credit card, it's worth considering the short- and long-term impact that adding a new one could have on your credit score. While doing so won't automatically make it go up or down, what happens next largely depends on the type of credit card user you are.
Select spoke with Ted Rossman, senior analyst at Bankrate, about how acquiring a new credit card can either positively or negatively influence an individual's credit score.
Which FICO factors are affected when you open a new credit card?
Most credit card issuers will perform a hard inquiry when you apply for a new credit card, and while this stays on your credit report, the negative impact it will have on your credit score will usually only last a few months, but sometimes up to one year.
There are five factors that influence your FICO® score — payment history, the amount owed, the length of your credit history, credit mix and new credit — and opening a new credit card has the potential to either improve or worsen it, depending on your payment habits. Here's a look at the breakdown of factors that contribute to your overall FICO score:
- Payment History (35%)
- Amount Owed (30%)
- Length of credit history (15%)
- Credit Mix (10%)
- New credit (10%)
The length of your credit history comprises 15% of your FICO credit score and includes important details such as the age of your oldest and newest accounts, the average age of all your accounts, how long certain accounts have been open and how long it's been since your accounts have been used.
Rossman notes that when people open a new credit card, doing so essentially lowers the average age of their credit accounts.
"I would say for most people, the total impact is probably not going to be more than 10 to 20 points and probably shouldn't linger more than like three to six months," says Rossman.
Rossman, however, advises that people refrain from opening a new credit card if they plan on taking out a larger loan in the near future, such as a mortgage. Depending on your payment behavior after you open up your new card, your credit score will either increase or decrease. If a cardholder continues to make their payments on time and in full and keeps their credit utilization ratio low, this will reflect positively on the two FICO categories of payment history and the amount owed.
Your payment history is actually the factor that has the biggest impact on your FICO credit score — accounting for 35% of it — and is based on whether you're making payments on time and in full on your credit cards, retail accounts, installment loans and finance company accounts.
Furthermore, the amount owed category is affected when you open a new credit card. This factor alone makes up 30% of your FICO credit score and consists of the amount you owe on your accounts as well as different types of accounts, their balances, the number of accounts with balances and your credit utilization ratio.
One of the most important parts of the amount owed category is your credit utilization ratio, or the ratio of credit you're using to the amount of credit you've been extended. For example, if you had a monthly credit limit of $10,000 and only used $2,000, that means you would have a credit utilization ratio of 20%. Experts generally recommend that people keep their credit utilization ratio under 30%, though under 10% is an even better goal to aspire to.
FICO tends to heavily weigh an individual's credit utilization ratio in the calculation of their credit score because according to one of its recent reports, those with a high credit utilization ratio are more likely to fall behind on payments, either now or at some point in the future.
When you open a new credit card, you have an opportunity to reduce your credit utilization ratio — since your credit line is being increased — and improve your payment history. Both of these things can help provide a boost to your FICO credit score.
You can check and monitor your credit score with a free credit monitoring service like CreditWise® from Capital One and Experian. And using a service like *Experian Boost™ can you help you quickly raise your credit score* if you're trying to achieve a fair, good or excellent score.
Experian Dark Web Scan + Credit Monitoring
Cost
Free
Credit bureaus monitored
Experian
Credit scoring model used
FICO®
Dark web scan
Yes, one-time only
Identity theft insurance
No
See our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- Provides updates on your FICO® Score
- One-time dark web scan
- Has a credit score simulator
Cons
- Only monitors one credit bureau report
- Doesn't offer identity theft insurance
Experian Boost™
Cost
Free
Average credit score increase
10+ points, though results vary
Credit report affected
Experian
Credit scoring model used
FICO®
Terms apply.
How to sign up for Experian Boost™:
- Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills
- Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file
- Receive an updated FICO® Score
Learn more about eligible payments and how Experian Boost™ works.
Which credit cards can you add to help improve your credit score?
It's a bit of a chicken-and-egg situation, really: If you're interested in increasing your FICO® score by opening a new credit card, the type of card you're able to qualify for actually depends on your credit score. People with very good or excellent credit scores (above a 740) can typically get approved for cards that come with large welcome bonuses, generous rewards rates and lower APRs.
These kinds of consumers might opt for travel rewards cards such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card which has a lucrative welcome bonus of 80,000 Ultimate Rewards® points for new cardholders who spend $4,000 within the first three months of account opening, or the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, which offers 2% cash rewards on all eligible purchases and has a $200 cash rewards bonus for cardholders who spend $1,000 within the first three months of card membership.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Rewards
$50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
16.24% - 23.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Rewards
Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Welcome bonus
$200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate
Regular APR
15.24% to 25.24% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
While consumers with good credit (670 to 739) or fair credit (580 to 669) will have to opt for cards with fewer perks and rewards, there are still some great options available.
The Chase Freedom Flex℠ is a solid choice for those with good credit scores, allowing cardholders to receive 5% cash back on up to $1,500 — after which point, it becomes 1% cash back — in purchases based on rotating quarterly categories you activate, 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining including takeout and eligible delivery services and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Chase Freedom Flex℠
Rewards
5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), 1% cash back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
15.24% to 23.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Cardholders with fair credit will be limited to cards offering minimal rewards such as the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card. The Capital QuicksilverOne carries a modest $39 annual fee but offers 1.5% back on all eligible purchases.
Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
1.5% cash back on all purchases
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$39
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
26.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
None
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Good/Fair
Terms apply.
The Petal 2 card, meanwhile, has no annual fee and gives cardholders 1% cash back on eligible purchases right away and up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases after you make 12 on-time monthly payments.
If you think you'll be able to make all your payments on time and in full, it might be worth going with the Petal 2 Card over the Capital QuicksilverOne because it lacks an annual fee.
