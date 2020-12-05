Use it or lose it: Redeem your credit card offers before 2020 ends

Premium credit cards often come with a suite of benefits that include money-saving statement credits on travel and dining purchases that can be worth up to $300 annually. But there’s a catch — these credits often expire at the end of each calendar year.
If you have select American Express or Citi cards, time is running out for you to take full advantage of these credits before the new year. Chase cardholders may have more time since the credit resets every 12 months from the first statement date after your account opening anniversary.
While many of these statement credit offers are traditionally for travel-related expenses, some card issuers have temporarily adjusted the list of eligible purchases to include gas stations, supermarkets and/or restaurants.
Here’s a comprehensive list of credit card statement credit offers that are expiring soon, plus how you can use them before you lose them.
Amex offers annual airline fee credits on many of its luxury cards that can offset incidentals, such as seat upgrades, checked bags and in-flight refreshments. Unlike Citi and Chase, Amex hasn’t adjusted the airline related credit to encompass other types of purchases during the pandemic.
Since there’s little time left in 2020 to use this credit, and the pandemic has upended many travel plans, you can book 2021 flights now and pay to upgrade your seat or add checked baggage with the credit this year.
A one-time enrollment is typically required to activate each of these credits. The airline fee credit only applies to one airline that you designate at the beginning of the year.
3X Membership Rewards® points on eligible travel, transit and at restaurants worldwide and 1X Membership Rewards® points on all other purchases
30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
$150
Not applicable
See Pay Over Time APR
See rates and fees
None
Excellent/Good
4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases
60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months from account opening
$250
Not applicable
See Pay Over Time APR
See rates and fees
None
Excellent/Good
10x Membership Rewards® points on eligible purchases at U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of card membership), 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (starting January 1, 2021, this applies on up to $500,000 per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases
75,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $5,000 within 6 months of account opening
$550
None
See Pay Over Time APR
Not applicable
None
Excellent/Good
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com
Earn 75,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership
$595
Not applicable
See Pay Over Time APR
Not applicable
None
Excellent
14X points per dollar for eligible purchases on your card made directly with a participating hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio; 7X points for eligible purchases on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, and at U.S. restaurants; 3X points for all other eligible purchases
150,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within your first 3 months of card membership
$450
None
15.74% to 24.74% variable
N/A
None
Excellent/Good
6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3X points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, 2X points on all other eligible purchases
Earn up to 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 25,000 bonus points after your first anniversary of card membership. Enjoy complimentary Platinum Elite status with your card for the 2021 status year. All offers expire 1/13/2021.
$450
None
15.74% to 24.74% variable
N/A
None
Excellent/Good
Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Receive 50,000 bonus points — a $500 value — after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
$95
N/A
17.49% - 24.49% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater
None
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Information about the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card members receive up to a $100 statement credit toward eligible airline incidentals, such as seat upgrades, baggage fees, in-flight services and airline lounge fees. Unlike Amex, you don't have to select one airline at the beginning of the year. You can earn the credit with any eligible airline. Bank of America didn't expand this credit to use for purchases beyond airline incidentals.
10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases
50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
$550
None
16.99% to 23.99% variable
5%, minimum $5
None
Excellent
Terms apply.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® offers a massive $300 travel credit that can be applied to a wide variety of expenses including airfare, hotel stays, tolls, campgrounds and much more. Check out the full list of eligible travel purchases.
Chase even expanded the eligible categories to include gas station and grocery store purchases through June 30, 2021.
This credit doesn’t expire every calendar year, but instead every 12 months from the first statement date after your account opening anniversary.
5X points at airlines, travel agencies and restaurants, 3X points at hotels and cruise lines, 1X points on all other purchases
50,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 within 3 months of account opening
$495
None
16.99% to 23.99% variable on purchases
Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
None
Excellent
Terms apply.
Citi Prestige® Card members receive up to a $250 statement credit toward eligible travel purchases, such as airfare, hotels, car rentals and tolls, every calendar year. And now through the end of 2020, supermarket and restaurant purchases count toward the travel credit.
The additional categories give you the flexibility to either use your credit for food or to book future travel with the credit now. Check out the full list of eligible travel purchases.
Don't miss:
Information about the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card, American Express® Green Card, and Citi Prestige® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuers of the cards prior to publication.