Use it or lose it: Redeem your credit card offers before 2020 ends

Premium credit cards often come with a suite of benefits that include money-saving statement credits on travel and dining purchases that can be worth up to $300 annually. But there’s a catch — these credits often expire at the end of each calendar year. If you have select American Express or Citi cards, time is running out for you to take full advantage of these credits before the new year. Chase cardholders may have more time since the credit resets every 12 months from the first statement date after your account opening anniversary. While many of these statement credit offers are traditionally for travel-related expenses, some card issuers have temporarily adjusted the list of eligible purchases to include gas stations, supermarkets and/or restaurants. Here’s a comprehensive list of credit card statement credit offers that are expiring soon, plus how you can use them before you lose them.

Annual credit card statement credit offers expiring soon

American Express

Amex offers annual airline fee credits on many of its luxury cards that can offset incidentals, such as seat upgrades, checked bags and in-flight refreshments. Unlike Citi and Chase, Amex hasn’t adjusted the airline related credit to encompass other types of purchases during the pandemic. Since there’s little time left in 2020 to use this credit, and the pandemic has upended many travel plans, you can book 2021 flights now and pay to upgrade your seat or add checked baggage with the credit this year. A one-time enrollment is typically required to activate each of these credits. The airline fee credit only applies to one airline that you designate at the beginning of the year.

American Express® Green Card Learn More Information about the American Express® Green Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3X Membership Rewards® points on eligible travel, transit and at restaurants worldwide and 1X Membership Rewards® points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $150

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee See rates and fees

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Wireless phone service credit: Up to $10 on wireless phone service charges made directly with U.S. wireless telephone service providers (valid through 12/31/20).

Up to $10 on wireless phone service charges made directly with U.S. wireless telephone service providers (valid through 12/31/20). See rates and fees.

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months from account opening

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee See rates and fees

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Airline fee credit: Up to $100 annually. (This benefit will be ending on 12/31/2021.)

Up to $100 annually. (This benefit will be ending on 12/31/2021.) Dining credit: Up to $10 per month toward eligible dining at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Boxed and participating Shake Shack locations.

Up to $10 per month toward eligible dining at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Boxed and participating Shake Shack locations. See rates and fees.

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 10x Membership Rewards® points on eligible purchases at U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of card membership), 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (starting January 1, 2021, this applies on up to $500,000 per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 75,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $5,000 within 6 months of account opening

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee Not applicable

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Airline fee credit: Up to $200 annually.

Up to $200 annually. Uber credit: Up to $20 Uber Cash credit for Uber rides or eats orders ($20 only applies in December, otherwise it’s $15 per month).

Up to $20 Uber Cash credit for Uber rides or eats orders ($20 only applies in December, otherwise it’s $15 per month). Streaming credit: Up to $20 per month on select U.S. streaming subscriptions (valid through 12/31/20).

Up to $20 per month on select U.S. streaming subscriptions (valid through 12/31/20). Wireless phone service credit: Up to $20 per month on wireless phone service charges made directly with U.S. wireless telephone service providers (valid through 12/31/20).

Up to $20 per month on wireless phone service charges made directly with U.S. wireless telephone service providers (valid through 12/31/20). Saks Fifth Avenue credit: Up to $50 toward purchases from July to December.

Up to $50 toward purchases from July to December. See rates and fees.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership

Annual fee $595

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee Not applicable

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply.

Airline fee credit: Up to $200 annually.

Up to $200 annually. Dell credit: Up to $100 from July to December.

Up to $100 from July to December. Shipping credit: Up to $20 per month on U.S. shipping purchases (valid through 12/31/20).

Up to $20 per month on U.S. shipping purchases (valid through 12/31/20). Wireless phone service credit: Up to $20 per month on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers (valid through 12/31/20).

Up to $20 per month on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers (valid through 12/31/20). See rates and fees.

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 14X points per dollar for eligible purchases on your card made directly with a participating hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio; 7X points for eligible purchases on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, and at U.S. restaurants; 3X points for all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus 150,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within your first 3 months of card membership

Annual fee $450

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Airline fee credit: Up to $250 annually.

Up to $250 annually. Hilton Resort credit: Up to $250 annually for eligible purchases made directly with participating Hilton Resorts.

Up to $250 annually for eligible purchases made directly with participating Hilton Resorts. See rates and fees.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3X points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, 2X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn up to 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 25,000 bonus points after your first anniversary of card membership. Enjoy complimentary Platinum Elite status with your card for the 2021 status year. All offers expire 1/13/2021.

Annual fee $450

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.74% to 24.74% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Marriott Bonvoy hotel credit: Up to $300 annually for eligible purchases made directly with participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.

Up to $300 annually for eligible purchases made directly with participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. See rates and fees.

Bank of America

Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card Rewards Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Receive 50,000 bonus points — a $500 value — after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 17.49% - 24.49% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $10 or 3% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply. Information about the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card members receive up to a $100 statement credit toward eligible airline incidentals, such as seat upgrades, baggage fees, in-flight services and airline lounge fees. Unlike Amex, you don't have to select one airline at the beginning of the year. You can earn the credit with any eligible airline. Bank of America didn't expand this credit to use for purchases beyond airline incidentals.

Chase

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® offers a massive $300 travel credit that can be applied to a wide variety of expenses including airfare, hotel stays, tolls, campgrounds and much more. Check out the full list of eligible travel purchases. Chase even expanded the eligible categories to include gas station and grocery store purchases through June 30, 2021. This credit doesn’t expire every calendar year, but instead every 12 months from the first statement date after your account opening anniversary.

Citi

Citi Prestige® Card Learn More Information about the Citi Prestige® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X points at airlines, travel agencies and restaurants, 3X points at hotels and cruise lines, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 50,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 within 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $495

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.99% to 23.99% variable on purchases

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.