World stocks under pressure after North Korea revives geopolitical fears

North Korea's Minister of Foreign Affairs says that his country might test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean, according to a report. The minister said the potential test of "the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb" would be one possible "highest-level" action against the U.S. (CNBC)



Hurricane Maria barreled toward the Turks and Caicos this morning after lashing Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands with winds and rain that destroyed homes, flooded streets, devastated economies and left at least 32 people dead. (Reuters)



An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows public opinion signals a narrow path for President Trump and congressional GOP to press their tax cut agenda. The poll finds that most Americans say taxes should be increased for both the wealthy and corporations.



South Korea approved $8 million worth of humanitarian aid for Pyongyang in a move likely to muddle international efforts aimed at isolating the nuclear-armed state. (CNBC)

Iran will strengthen its missile capabilities and will not seek any country's permission, President Hassan Rouhani said today in a snub to demands from Trump. At the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump said Iran was building its missile capability and accused it of exporting violence to Yemen, Syria and other parts of the Middle East. (Reuters)

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will share information with Congress about suspected Russian-linked election ads. Facebook had released results of an investigation into the 2016 election and found about $100,000 in ad spending from June 2015 to May 2017 associated with roughly 3,000 ads believed to be from Russian profiles. (CNBC)



London's transport regulator today stripped Uber of its license to operate from the end of the month, affecting over 40,000 drivers in a huge blow to the taxi app. (Reuters)

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, who killed himself in prison in April, had a "severe case" of the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a lawyer said on Thursday as he sued the team and NFL on behalf of the athlete's young daughter. (Reuters)

Add kidney disease to the list of health problems associated with air pollution. A team of scientists found an association between tiny particulate matter and kidney disease in two different datasets. The study consistently found that risk of kidney disease rose along with air pollution levels across the continental U.S. (CNBC)