Wall Street awaits key data and Trump's Fed choice

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning as investors turned momentarily cautious, with equities pulling back from intraday record highs Wednesday. Another batch of economic data and earnings hits today. President Trump also announces a new Fed chair. (CNBC)

Dow component DowDupont (DWDP) this morning issued profit and revenue that were better than estimates. But Dow stock Apple (AAPL), which reports this afternoon, will undoubtedly get the most attention of the after-the-bell earnings numbers. (CNBC)



* Blue Apron soars after missing earnings, beating revenue expectations (CNBC)

* Alibaba raises sales forecast after results top estimates (Bloomberg)

Tesla (TSLA) was taking about a 6 percent hit in the premarket after reporting late Wednesday a wider than expected quarterly loss. The electric automaker also scaled back its Model 3 production targets as it deals with production bottlenecks. (CNBC)



Facebook (FB) shares were also under some pressure after CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned after-the-bell Wednesday that protecting the site from those wanting to spread fake news and hate speech will drive costs higher. Meanwhile, quarterly earnings and revenue did beat expectations. (CNBC)



* US lawmakers release sample of Russian-bought Facebook ads (Reuters)

Two government reports are out at 8:30 a.m. ET with the release of initial jobless claims and third-quarter productivity. Forecasts call for 235,000 new claims for the week, down from 235,000 the prior week. Productivity is expected to show a 2.8 percent annual rate gain for the July through September period. (CNBC)

Bitcoin hit another all-time high this morning, surpassing $7,000 for the first time. The cryptocurrency has had a bullish streak throughout the week following the CME's announcement that it will introduce bitcoin futures contracts. (CNBC)