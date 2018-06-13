Use a detailed strategy to make the most of your philanthropy

A growing number of philanthropists are establishing foundations and other giving structures to focus, practice and amplify their social investments.

There appears to be a growing belief that institutional philanthropy can not only encourage more strategic investment approaches but also facilitate collaboration, serve as a role model for others, and have a greater impact on the economic and social challenges being addressed.

Despite this increase in philanthropy, charitable giving is not satisfying its potential. Only 40 percent of investors surveyed for a UBS Investor Watch report, "Doing Well at Doing Good," were fully satisfied personally with the results of their giving, and according to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, we need $5 trillion to $7 trillion of annual investment to meet the world's needs. While there are more than 260,000 unique foundations in 39 countries with assets exceeding $1.5 trillion, we are nowhere near that $5 trillion to $7 trillion mark in charitable giving.

