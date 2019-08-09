What to watch today: Dow to fall, Uber tumbles, and McConnell considers gun background checks

BY THE NUMBERS

CBS (CBS) beat Wall Street estimates with adjusted quarterly profit and revenue. Results were boosted by strong ad sales for the March NCAA men's basketball tournament, as well as an increase in content licensing and distribution fees. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) beat estimates with adjusted quarterly profit, and the videogame publisher's revenue also came in slightly above expectations. Activision also raised its full-year outlook, with the company saying key franchises like "Call of Duty" are showing momentum. Dropbox (DBX) also beat analysts' forecasts in its fiscal quarter. The cloud storage company saw paying users rise by 14% compared to a year ago, although revenue per user fell below Street forecasts. Yelp (YELP) beat estimates by 4 cents with quarterly profit of 16 cents per share, while the online review site operator's revenue was essentially in line with analyst forecasts. Yelp said a change in its operations is allowing it to expand sales without having to add to its sales force. Farfetch (FTCH) posted smaller-than-expected losses than Wall Street expected. Farfetch, a technology platform provider for the luxury fashion industry, also saw revenue beat estimates, but lowered its full-year guidance for a key growth metric. Separately, Farfetch announced the acquisition of luxury brand platform maker New Guards Group for $675 million. Shares of Farfetch were losing about third of their value in the premarket.

