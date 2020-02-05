What to watch today: Dow to rise, Buttigieg and Sanders lead Iowa, and Trump's likely acquittal

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday as the market continues to bounce back from a steep sell-off that was sparked by worries over a new strain of coronavirus. The Dow on Tuesday jumped 407 points, or 1.4%. The S&P 500 gained 1.5% to end the day. The Nasdaq advanced 2.1% to a record close. Stocks surged for a second day, making up even more ground from last week's steep drop. (CNBC)



* Short sellers are propelling the stock market higher, Jim Cramer says (CNBC)

On the data front, ADP private payrolls numbers for January are due at 8:15 a.m. ET, before December international trade at 8:30 a.m. ET. The final January services purchasing managers' Index reading is out at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by ISM nonmanufacturing at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

General Motors (GM), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and Dow stock Merck (MRK) are among those reporting earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday, while Qualcomm (QCOM) and Fox (FOXA) are report after the bell. (CNBC)



* Merck says it plans to spin off its slow-growth products into a new company (CNBC)

Disney (DIS) reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines. Shares fluctuated after hours, but were mostly within 1% of the stock's price at close. Disney said in its report that its new streaming service, Disney+, had 26.5 million paying subscribers during the quarter. (CNBC)



* Disney expects coronavirus outbreak to deal its theme parks a $175 million blow (CNBC)

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) were off about 4% in the premarket after surging another 13.7% on Tuesday. Canaccord on Wednesday downgraded the stock, which has doubled this year. Investors should wait for a better opportunity to buy after Tesla's "electrifying" run, said Canaccord. On Monday, Tesla shares soared nearly 20%. (CNBC)

Ford (F) shares were sliding about 8% in the premarket after the carmaker posted a fourth-quarter loss and disappointing 2020 guidance, warning of coronavirus-related manufacturing shutdowns. (CNBC)



* GM unveils new tech-savvy Cadillac Escalade SUV (CNBC)