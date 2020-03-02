What to watch: Dow futures see wild swings as Wall Street hopes for Fed help

BY THE NUMBERS

Elliott Management founder Paul Singer is looking to replace Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey, noting the company's top executive's focus is split by also running Square (SQ), CNBC has learned through a source. Twitter shares were up about 5% in the premarket. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple (AAPL) to outperform from perform, noting the company has "mastered the art to turn technology into deeply personal and indispensable everyday objects." JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa, who had a longtime bearish stance on General Electric (GE), upgraded the industrial giant to neutral from underweight, noting the company's floor on free cash flow exceeded his expectations. "We were wrong," Tusa said in a note to clients.

