50. Alaska

Alaska Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2023 SCORE
|2023 RANK
|2022 RANK
|2023 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|212
|26
|34
|C
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|129
|49
|50
|F
|ECONOMY
|57
|50
|38
|F
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|206
|20
|11
|C+
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|80
|48
|46
|D-
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|91
|43
|50
|F
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|122
|12
|12
|B
|EDUCATION
|33
|49
|49
|F
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|6
|49
|49
|F
|COST OF LIVING
|19
|32
|45
|D+
|OVERALL
|955
|50
|49
Economic Profile
Governor: Mike Dunleavy, Republican
Population: 733,583
GDP growth (Q1 2023): 1.60%
Unemployment rate (May 2023): 3.60%
Top corporate tax rate: 9.40%
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 33.53 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, Stable/AA-, Positive
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (including 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence