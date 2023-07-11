CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 86 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

50. Alaska

Alaska Score and Ranking

CATEGORY 2023 SCORE 2023 RANK 2022 RANK 2023 GRADE
WORKFORCE2122634C
INFRASTRUCTURE1294950F
ECONOMY575038F
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION2062011C+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS804846D-
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION914350F
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS1221212B
EDUCATION334949F
ACCESS TO CAPITAL64949F
COST OF LIVING193245D+
OVERALL9555049

Economic Profile

Governor: Mike Dunleavy, Republican 

Population: 733,583

GDP growth (Q1 2023): 1.60%

Unemployment rate (May 2023): 3.60%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.40%

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 33.53 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, Stable/AA-, Positive

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (including 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

