45. Rhode Island

Rhode Island Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2023 SCORE
|2023 RANK
|2022 RANK
|2023 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|225
|19
|39
|C+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|151
|44
|44
|F
|ECONOMY
|99
|48
|41
|F
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|230
|12
|16
|B-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|82
|46
|47
|D-
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|141
|25
|33
|C
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|73
|37
|36
|D
|EDUCATION
|57
|41
|29
|C
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|23
|29
|29
|C-
|COST OF LIVING
|12
|43
|42
|D-
|OVERALL
|1093
|45
|45
Economic Profile
Governor: Daniel McKee, Democrat
Population: 1,093,734
GDP growth (Q1 2023): 0.10%
Unemployment rate (May 2023): 3.0%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.0%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.99%
Gasoline tax: 53.40 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, Stable/AA, Stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (including 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence