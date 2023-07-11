CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 86 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

45. Rhode Island

CNBC.com
Enzo Figueres | Moment | Getty Images

Rhode Island Score and Ranking

CATEGORY 2023 SCORE 2023 RANK 2022 RANK 2023 GRADE
WORKFORCE2251939C+
INFRASTRUCTURE1514444F
ECONOMY994841F
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION2301216B-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS824647D-
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1412533C
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS733736D
EDUCATION574129C
ACCESS TO CAPITAL232929C-
COST OF LIVING124342D-
OVERALL10934545

Economic Profile

Governor: Daniel McKee, Democrat

Population: 1,093,734

GDP growth (Q1 2023): 0.10%

Unemployment rate (May 2023): 3.0%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.0%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.99%

Gasoline tax: 53.40 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, Stable/AA, Stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (including 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

