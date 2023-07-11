40. New Hampshire

New Hampshire Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2023 SCORE
|2023 RANK
|2022 RANK
|2023 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|201
|34
|22
|D+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|157
|42
|47
|D-
|ECONOMY
|132
|44
|29
|D
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|218
|15
|15
|B-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|118
|36
|32
|C-
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|122
|35
|39
|D+
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|136
|4
|8
|A-
|EDUCATION
|79
|8
|6
|A-
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|21
|32
|48
|D+
|COST OF LIVING
|13
|40
|37
|D-
|OVERALL
|1197
|40
|35
Economic Profile
Governor: Chris Sununu, Republican
Population: 1,395,231
GDP growth (Q1 2023): 1.30%
Unemployment rate (May 2023): 1.90%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.50%
Top individual income tax rate: 5% (on dividends and interest income only)
Gasoline tax: 42.23 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, Stable/AA, Positive
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (including 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence