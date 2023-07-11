CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 86 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
40. New Hampshire

New Hampshire Score and Ranking

CATEGORY 2023 SCORE 2023 RANK 2022 RANK 2023 GRADE
WORKFORCE2013422D+
INFRASTRUCTURE1574247D-
ECONOMY1324429D
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION2181515B-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1183632C-
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION1223539D+
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS13648A-
EDUCATION7986A-
ACCESS TO CAPITAL213248D+
COST OF LIVING134037D-
OVERALL11974035

Economic Profile

Governor: Chris Sununu, Republican

Population: 1,395,231

GDP growth (Q1 2023): 1.30%

Unemployment rate (May 2023): 1.90%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.50%

Top individual income tax rate: 5% (on dividends and interest income only)

Gasoline tax: 42.23 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, Stable/AA, Positive

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (including 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

