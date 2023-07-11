CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 86 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

37. Wyoming

Wyoming Score and Ranking

CATEGORY 2023 SCORE 2023 RANK 2022 RANK 2023 GRADE
WORKFORCE2271818C+
INFRASTRUCTURE1753635D+
ECONOMY1603540D+
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1752520C-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1512823B-
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION605040F
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS13822A-
EDUCATION761129B+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL223045D+
COST OF LIVING292220B-
OVERALL12133732

Economic Profile

Governor: Mark Gordon, Republican 

Population: 581,381

GDP growth (Q1 2023): 2.50%

Unemployment rate (May 2023): 3.30%

Top corporate tax rate: None

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 42.40 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Not rated/AA, Stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (including 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

