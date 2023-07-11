37. Wyoming

Wyoming Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2023 SCORE
|2023 RANK
|2022 RANK
|2023 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|227
|18
|18
|C+
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|175
|36
|35
|D+
|ECONOMY
|160
|35
|40
|D+
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|175
|25
|20
|C-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|151
|28
|23
|B-
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|60
|50
|40
|F
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|138
|2
|2
|A-
|EDUCATION
|76
|11
|29
|B+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|22
|30
|45
|D+
|COST OF LIVING
|29
|22
|20
|B-
|OVERALL
|1213
|37
|32
Economic Profile
Governor: Mark Gordon, Republican
Population: 581,381
GDP growth (Q1 2023): 2.50%
Unemployment rate (May 2023): 3.30%
Top corporate tax rate: None
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 42.40 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Not rated/AA, Stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (including 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence