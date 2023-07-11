34. South Dakota

South Dakota Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2023 SCORE
|2023 RANK
|2022 RANK
|2023 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|173
|47
|43
|D-
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|193
|31
|36
|C
|ECONOMY
|181
|28
|12
|C-
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|158
|31
|27
|D+
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|192
|11
|11
|A
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|93
|42
|36
|F
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|138
|2
|8
|A-
|EDUCATION
|70
|27
|39
|B
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|19
|37
|10
|D+
|COST OF LIVING
|24
|27
|29
|C
|OVERALL
|1241
|34
|22
Economic Profile
Governor: Kristi Noem, Republican
Population: 909,824
GDP growth (Q1 2023): 10.10%
Unemployment rate (May 2023): 1.90%
Top corporate tax rate: None
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 48.40 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, Stable/AAA, Stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (including 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence