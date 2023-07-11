CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 86 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
34. South Dakota

Ultima_gaina | Istock | Getty Images

South Dakota Score and Ranking

CATEGORY 2023 SCORE 2023 RANK 2022 RANK 2023 GRADE
WORKFORCE1734743D-
INFRASTRUCTURE1933136C
ECONOMY1812812C-
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1583127D+
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1921111A
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION934236F
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS13828A-
EDUCATION702739B
ACCESS TO CAPITAL193710D+
COST OF LIVING242729C
OVERALL12413422

Economic Profile

Governor: Kristi Noem, Republican

Population: 909,824

GDP growth (Q1 2023): 10.10%

Unemployment rate (May 2023): 1.90%

Top corporate tax rate: None

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 48.40 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, Stable/AAA, Stable

