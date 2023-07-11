CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 86 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

46. West Virginia

CNBC.com
Sean Pavone | Istock | Getty Images

West Virginia Score and Ranking

CATEGORY 2023 SCORE 2023 RANK 2022 RANK 2023 GRADE
WORKFORCE1375043F
INFRASTRUCTURE1584142D-
ECONOMY994839F
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1732634C-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS230110A+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION774749F
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS474949F
EDUCATION643244C+
ACCESS TO CAPITAL183938D
COST OF LIVING4458A+
OVERALL10474644

Economic Profile

Governor: Jim Justice, Republican 

Population: 1,775,156

GDP growth (Q1 2023): 0.20%

Unemployment rate (May 2023): 3.30%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.50%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.50%

Gasoline tax: 54.10 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, Stable/AA-, Stable

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (including 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

