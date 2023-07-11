46. West Virginia

West Virginia Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2023 SCORE
|2023 RANK
|2022 RANK
|2023 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|137
|50
|43
|F
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|158
|41
|42
|D-
|ECONOMY
|99
|48
|39
|F
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|173
|26
|34
|C-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|230
|1
|10
|A+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|77
|47
|49
|F
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|47
|49
|49
|F
|EDUCATION
|64
|32
|44
|C+
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|18
|39
|38
|D
|COST OF LIVING
|44
|5
|8
|A+
|OVERALL
|1047
|46
|44
Economic Profile
Governor: Jim Justice, Republican
Population: 1,775,156
GDP growth (Q1 2023): 0.20%
Unemployment rate (May 2023): 3.30%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.50%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.50%
Gasoline tax: 54.10 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, Stable/AA-, Stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (including 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence