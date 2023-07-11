44. Arkansas

Arkansas Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2023 SCORE
|2023 RANK
|2022 RANK
|2023 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|206
|31
|38
|C-
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|141
|46
|30
|F
|ECONOMY
|225
|14
|24
|B-
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|118
|42
|37
|D-
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|185
|15
|13
|B+
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|73
|49
|40
|F
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|59
|44
|29
|F
|EDUCATION
|55
|42
|37
|C
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|28
|20
|20
|C+
|COST OF LIVING
|36
|12
|10
|B+
|OVERALL
|1126
|44
|41
Economic Profile
Governor: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Republican
Population: 3,045,637
GDP growth (Q1 2023): 0.20%
Unemployment rate (May 2023): 2.70%
Top corporate tax rate: 5.10%
Top individual income tax rate: 4.90%
Gasoline tax: 43.20 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, Stable/AA, Stable
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (including 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence