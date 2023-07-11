CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 86 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

44. Arkansas

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
WATCH LIVE
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.
Sean Pavone | Istock | Getty Images

Arkansas Score and Ranking

CATEGORY 2023 SCORE 2023 RANK 2022 RANK 2023 GRADE
WORKFORCE2063138C-
INFRASTRUCTURE1414630F
ECONOMY2251424B-
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION1184237D-
COST OF DOING BUSINESS1851513B+
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION734940F
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS594429F
EDUCATION554237C
ACCESS TO CAPITAL282020C+
COST OF LIVING361210B+
OVERALL11264441

Economic Profile

Governor: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Republican

Population: 3,045,637

GDP growth (Q1 2023): 0.20%

Unemployment rate (May 2023): 2.70%

Top corporate tax rate: 5.10%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.90%

Gasoline tax: 43.20 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, Stable/AA, Stable 

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (including 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

More coverage of the 2023 America's Top States for Business