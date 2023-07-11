49. Louisiana

Louisiana Score and Ranking
|CATEGORY
|2023 SCORE
|2023 RANK
|2022 RANK
|2023 GRADE
|WORKFORCE
|168
|48
|42
|F
|INFRASTRUCTURE
|141
|46
|48
|F
|ECONOMY
|120
|45
|45
|D-
|LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION
|76
|48
|45
|F
|COST OF DOING BUSINESS
|205
|7
|5
|A
|TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
|86
|45
|45
|F
|BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS
|73
|37
|41
|D
|EDUCATION
|67
|30
|35
|B-
|ACCESS TO CAPITAL
|21
|32
|37
|D+
|COST OF LIVING
|35
|14
|16
|B+
|OVERALL
|992
|49
|48
Economic Profile
Governor: John Bel Edwards, Democrat
Population: 4,590,241
GDP growth (Q1 2023): 1.40%
Unemployment rate (May 2023): 3.60%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.50%
Top individual income tax rate: 4.25%
Gasoline tax: 38.41 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, Stable/AA-, Positive
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (including 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence