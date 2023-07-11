CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 86 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
49. Louisiana

Louisiana Score and Ranking

CATEGORY 2023 SCORE 2023 RANK 2022 RANK 2023 GRADE
WORKFORCE1684842F
INFRASTRUCTURE1414648F
ECONOMY1204545D-
LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION764845F
COST OF DOING BUSINESS20575A
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION864545F
BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS733741D
EDUCATION673035B-
ACCESS TO CAPITAL213237D+
COST OF LIVING351416B+
OVERALL9924948

Economic Profile

Governor: John Bel Edwards, Democrat 

Population: 4,590,241

GDP growth (Q1 2023): 1.40%

Unemployment rate (May 2023): 3.60%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.50%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.25%

Gasoline tax: 38.41 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, Stable/AA-, Positive

