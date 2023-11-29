What credit score do you need to get an American Expresss Platinum card?

If these benefits are appealing to you, you'll want to do everything you can to maximize your approval odds. Knowing what credit score you'll need to qualify for the American Express Platinum Card ® is an important first step.

The Platinum Card® from American Express is one of the best travel cards available, and it's loaded with a host of luxury perks. Cardholders receive up to $1,500+ in annual statement credits, various travel and purchase protections and airport lounge access .

Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

If you spend in just half of these categories and maximize the credits, it won't be hard to offset the cost of keeping the card.

To qualify for The American Express Platinum Card®, you'll usually need a good to excellent credit score.

FICO® Score is one of the most commonly used credit scores, and it classifies credit scores into the following groupings:

Very poor: 300 to 579

300 to 579 Fair: 580 to 669

580 to 669 Good: 670 to 739

670 to 739 Very good: 740 to 799

740 to 799 Excellent: 800 to 850

To give yourself the best chance of being approved, you'll want a credit score of at least 670. However, having a pristine credit score doesn't guarantee your approval. Amex considers other factors, such as your income and history with Amex.

There are additional restrictions on qualifying for the Amex Platinum card's welcome bonus offer. You may not be eligible for the intro bonus if you currently or in the past have had either The American Express Platinum card or:

The Platinum Card ® from American Express Exclusively for Charles Schwab

from American Express Exclusively for Charles Schwab The Platinum Card ® from American Express Exclusively for Morgan Stanley

from American Express Exclusively for Morgan Stanley Previous versions of these Cards

During the application process, Amex will let you know with a pop-up window if you don't qualify for the bonus before you submit the application. If your application is rejected, you may want to call Amex's reconsideration line to see if there is something you can do to change the outcome of your application.

Improving your FICO® Score

According to FICO, your score is based on the following weighted factors:

Payment history (35%)

Amounts owed (30%)

Length of credit history (15%)

New credit (10%)

Credit mix (10%)

Two of the most important things you can do to improve your credit score over the long haul are to pay off your debt and consistently pay your bills on time.

One way to potentially boost your credit score is to use a service that helps put certain types of payment activity on your credit report (like rent or utility bills) that typically isn't included. *Experian Boost™ and eCredable Lift, for example, allow you to add payment data for select services and utilities to specific credit reports.