What credit score do you need to get an American Expresss Platinum card?
To qualify for an American Express Platinum card, and all its many benefits, you'll need a top-tier credit score.
The Platinum Card® from American Express is one of the best travel cards available, and it's loaded with a host of luxury perks. Cardholders receive up to $1,500+ in annual statement credits, various travel and purchase protections and airport lounge access.
If these benefits are appealing to you, you'll want to do everything you can to maximize your approval odds. Knowing what credit score you'll need to qualify for the American Express Platinum Card® is an important first step.
Credit score needed for the Amex Platinum card
To qualify for The American Express Platinum Card®, you'll usually need a good to excellent credit score.
FICO® Score is one of the most commonly used credit scores, and it classifies credit scores into the following groupings:
- Very poor: 300 to 579
- Fair: 580 to 669
- Good: 670 to 739
- Very good: 740 to 799
- Excellent: 800 to 850
To give yourself the best chance of being approved, you'll want a credit score of at least 670. However, having a pristine credit score doesn't guarantee your approval. Amex considers other factors, such as your income and history with Amex.
There are additional restrictions on qualifying for the Amex Platinum card's welcome bonus offer. You may not be eligible for the intro bonus if you currently or in the past have had either The American Express Platinum card or:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express Exclusively for Charles Schwab
- The Platinum Card® from American Express Exclusively for Morgan Stanley
- Previous versions of these Cards
During the application process, Amex will let you know with a pop-up window if you don't qualify for the bonus before you submit the application. If your application is rejected, you may want to call Amex's reconsideration line to see if there is something you can do to change the outcome of your application.
Improving your FICO® Score
According to FICO, your score is based on the following weighted factors:
- Payment history (35%)
- Amounts owed (30%)
- Length of credit history (15%)
- New credit (10%)
- Credit mix (10%)
Two of the most important things you can do to improve your credit score over the long haul are to pay off your debt and consistently pay your bills on time.
One way to potentially boost your credit score is to use a service that helps put certain types of payment activity on your credit report (like rent or utility bills) that typically isn't included. *Experian Boost™ and eCredable Lift, for example, allow you to add payment data for select services and utilities to specific credit reports.
FAQs
What should I do if I'm rejected for the Amex Platinum Card®?
If your Amex Platinum Card® application is rejected, you'll receive a letter detailing why it wasn't approved. At that point, you could call Amex's reconsideration line to see if there is anything you can do to address the issues and have your application approved.
Is it hard to qualify for the Amex Platinum Card®?
To be eligible for the Amex Platinum Card® you'll typically need a good to excellent credit score. This makes it one of the more difficult cards to be approved for.
What salary do you need to qualify for an Amex Platinum Card®?
There isn't a published income requirement for the Amex Platinum Card®. However, income is a factor that's considered and having a higher income will help improve your approval odds.
Bottom line
To qualify for the Amex Platinum Card®, you'll typically need a good to excellent credit score (670+). However, your credit score isn't the only thing that matters. Your income, history with American Express and other factors are also taken into consideration.
Why trust CNBC Select?
At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card story is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit cards. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics.
