Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Chase adds monthly $10 GoPuff grocery delivery credit for most cardholders
Eligible Chase cardholders can earn $10 a month in GoPuff credits for the next 12 months.
Chase recently introduced an Instacart grocery benefit to several of its credit cards, giving cardholders lower service fees and free delivery on orders of $35 or more. Now, it's adding a new delivery service to its army of partners — GoPuff. Available in over 500 cities around the U.S., GoPuff delivers a variety of snacks, drinks, over-the-counter medicine and other miscellaneous household items.
This new benefit from Chase gives cardholders a $10 monthly credit that can be used up to 12 times — a total value of $120 — between now and the end of 2023.
Here's what you need to know about the Chase/GoPuff benefit and how to sign-up.
Chase announces GoPuff partnership
Known for food and alcohol delivery, GoPuff is appearing in cities across the U.S.. With this perk from Chase, you can receive a $10 statement credit each month when making an eligible purchase over $10, up to $120 total. This promotion runs until 12/31/2023.
All you need to do is pay with your eligible Chase card when using GoPuff. The full list of eligible cards can be found here, and the list of cities that GoPuff serves can be found here.
Most Chase cards are eligible for this offer, including: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Freedom Flex℠ and The World of Hyatt Credit Card.
Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.
How to sign up for GoPuff
To sign up for GoPuff, simply visit their website or use their mobile app. You will need to input your name, email and delivery address. Once you input your delivery address, GoPuff will let you know if the address is in its service area.
My specific home address was not eligible, but my office is, so I will have my GoPuff delivery sent to my office.
Once you have set up your account, be sure to add the eligible Chase credit card as your default payment method. Once you have that completed, you're eligible to earn your $10 credit.
There are a couple small notes to keep in mind as you submit your order:
- Each order must be at least $10.95
- The app will default to tipping your delivery driver
- There is a $1.95 delivery fee with every delivery. To avoid this, you can sign up for their Fam subscription service to receive free deliveries for $5.95 a month.
Chase cards that qualify for the GoPuff promotion
There are over 30 different Chase credit cards that qualify for this benefit. And if you have multiple Chase credit cards, you receive the $10 monthly statement credit for each card, and can take advantage of it with each one.
If you don't currently hold a Chase credit card, here are two we recommend based on the welcome offers and excellent ongoing rewards-earning capability.
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
The Chase Sapphire Preferred is a great travel rewards credit card that comes with a sizeable welcome offer of Chase Ultimate Rewards®. The card has a $95 annual fee, and offers benefits like travel insurance, rental car insurance and perks with brands like DoorDash and Lyft.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Rewards
$50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, and 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
The Chase Freedom Unlimited card is a solid cash back credit card that earns bonus rewards in specific categories in addition to a solid return on all other purchases. Cardholders can earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining at restaurants (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases. The card does not have an annual fee.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Rewards
Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases
Regular APR
14.99% to 24.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Bottom line
Instead of making a trip to your grocery or convenience store for the few items you need, using the GoPuff $10 monthly credit can take one thing off your to-do list. And while some credit card offers must be activated and tracked to some degree, this one is 'turn-key': simply pay and save.
While this credit is useful and can save you some money, remember that you shouldn't go out of your way to spend at GoPuff for things you weren't already planning on purchasing.
Read more
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.