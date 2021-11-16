Chase adds monthly $10 GoPuff grocery delivery credit for most cardholders

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Chase recently introduced an Instacart grocery benefit to several of its credit cards, giving cardholders lower service fees and free delivery on orders of $35 or more. Now, it's adding a new delivery service to its army of partners — GoPuff. Available in over 500 cities around the U.S., GoPuff delivers a variety of snacks, drinks, over-the-counter medicine and other miscellaneous household items. This new benefit from Chase gives cardholders a $10 monthly credit that can be used up to 12 times — a total value of $120 — between now and the end of 2023. Here's what you need to know about the Chase/GoPuff benefit and how to sign-up.

Chase announces GoPuff partnership

How to sign up for GoPuff To sign up for GoPuff, simply visit their website or use their mobile app. You will need to input your name, email and delivery address. Once you input your delivery address, GoPuff will let you know if the address is in its service area. My specific home address was not eligible, but my office is, so I will have my GoPuff delivery sent to my office. Once you have set up your account, be sure to add the eligible Chase credit card as your default payment method. Once you have that completed, you're eligible to earn your $10 credit. There are a couple small notes to keep in mind as you submit your order: Each order must be at least $10.95

The app will default to tipping your delivery driver

There is a $1.95 delivery fee with every delivery. To avoid this, you can sign up for their Fam subscription service to receive free deliveries for $5.95 a month.

Chase cards that qualify for the GoPuff promotion

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® The Chase Freedom Unlimited card is a solid cash back credit card that earns bonus rewards in specific categories in addition to a solid return on all other purchases. Cardholders can earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining at restaurants (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases. The card does not have an annual fee.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases

Regular APR 14.99% to 24.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Bottom line

Instead of making a trip to your grocery or convenience store for the few items you need, using the GoPuff $10 monthly credit can take one thing off your to-do list. And while some credit card offers must be activated and tracked to some degree, this one is 'turn-key': simply pay and save. While this credit is useful and can save you some money, remember that you shouldn't go out of your way to spend at GoPuff for things you weren't already planning on purchasing.

